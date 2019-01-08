GOLDMAN SACHS: These 11 stocks are going to get crushed

caption Traders stand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, moments after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates February 2, 2005 in New York City. Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan boosted short-term interest rates by a quarter-point today. source Mario Tama/Getty

Goldman Sachs’ equity strategy team has published its quarterly chart book detailing the final quarter of 2018, and what lies ahead for this year.

Among its round-ups was a list of stocks trading at the highest premium to the firm’s price targets.

Most of the names expected to fall the most can be found in two sectors: consumer staples and real estate.

Goldman Sachs’ equity strategy team just put together its quarterly chart book, detailing the brutal final quarter – and month – of 2018, and the firm’s outlook for this year.

The team, led by chief US equity strategist David Kostin, included a list of stocks with the most downside to the firm’s price targets.

In other words, the strategists compiled stocks trading at the highest premium to the firm’s price target, implying the stocks could fall sharply if the analysts are correct in their predictions.

Notably, of the 11 names Business Insider has listed below, most of the stocks are in the real estate or consumer staples sector. While the broader market posted a total return of -4% in 2018, real estate posted a total return of -2% in 2018, and consumer staples posted a total return of -8%.

Here’s a breakdown of the stocks, in the order of largest implied drop to the smallest implied drop.

Juniper Networks

caption Juniper Networks shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: JNPR

Sector: Technology

2018 performance: -6%

Current price: $27.52

Downside to target: -25.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Church & Dwight

caption Church & Dwight shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: Church & Dwight

Sector: Consumer staples

2018 performance: +33%

Current price: $65.88

Downside to target: -25.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Clorox

caption Clorox shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: CLX

Sector: Consumer staples

2018 performance: +6%

Current price: $154.88

Downside to target: -25.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Realty Income

caption Realty Income shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: O

Sector: Real estate

2018 performance: +11%

Current price: $62.60

Downside to target: -23.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Ventas

caption Ventas shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: VTR

Sector: Real estate

2018 performance: -2%

Current price: $57.92

Downside to target: -19.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Hershey

caption Hershey shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: HSY

Sector: Consumer staples

2018 performance: -4%

Current price: $105.41

Downside to target: -19.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

SCANA

caption Scana shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: SCG

Sector: Utilities

2018 performance: +23%

Current price: $47.80

Downside to target: -18.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Duke Energy

caption Duke Energy shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: DUK

Sector: Energy

2018 performance: 3.7%

Current price: $85.01

Downside to target: -15.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Equity Residential

caption Equity Residential shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: EQR

Sector: Real Estate

2018 performance: +3%

Current price: $65.10

Downside to target: -15.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

McCormick & Co.

caption McCormick shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: MKC

Sector: Consumer staples

2018 performance: +36.5%

Current price: $137.84

Downside to target: -14.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

HCP

caption HCP shares. source Markets Insider

Ticker: HCP

Sector: Real estate

2018 performance: 7.8%

Current price: $28.30

Downside to target: -14.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

