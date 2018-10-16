Here comes Goldman Sachs earnings…

- source
- Getty Images
Goldman Sachs is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings a little after 7:30am Tuesday. Here’s what analysts are expecting:
- Revenue: $8.8 billion
- Expenses: $5.7 billion
- Adjusted net income: $2.1 billion
- Adjusted EPS: $5.38 a share.
- What to watch for:
- New CEO. This is David Solomon’s first earnings release as a CEO, though it covers a time period when Lloyd Blankfein was still in the driver’s seat. Analysts want to know if Solomon will break with Blankfein’s tradition of silence and make an appearance on the analyst call. It’s also the last earnings call for CFO Marty Chavez before he hands off to incoming finance chief Stephen Scherr.
- Trading. Investors will immediately look to see how Goldman’s trading results stack up against peers. The bank has shuffled management in recent months to give the securities division some fresh thinking, and Solomon is said to be taking a hard look at what needs fixing.
- Growth plan. Last September, Goldman unveiled a plan to come up with an additional $5 billion in revenue by 2020. The bank has given periodic updates on its progress, and investors will want another one.
- Online consumer lending. News reports earlier this month suggested the bank was slowing its origination of high-profile digital banking loans, worried about a deterioration of credit.