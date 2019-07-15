The shakeup of Goldman Sachs

Olivia Oran, Business Insider US
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018
Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is in the midst of a radical transformation as CEO David Solomon makes his mark on the storied investment bank. The firm is moving away from high risk, unpredictable businesses like trading that were once lucrative but have slowed, and towards more stable areas like its Marcus consumer lending product and a credit card partnership with Apple.

The stakes are high. Shares of Goldman are down 9% in the last year, compared to a 12% rise in the S&P.

Business Insider reports regularly on the latest developments at Goldman, which is set to report earnings on Tuesday. Here are some of the key stories that we’re following.

