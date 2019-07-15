The shakeup of Goldman Sachs

caption Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon speaks at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 source Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is in the midst of a radical transformation as CEO David Solomon makes his mark on the storied investment bank. The firm is moving away from high risk, unpredictable businesses like trading that were once lucrative but have slowed, and towards more stable areas like its Marcus consumer lending product and a credit card partnership with Apple.

The stakes are high. Shares of Goldman are down 9% in the last year, compared to a 12% rise in the S&P.

Business Insider reports regularly on the latest developments at Goldman, which is set to report earnings on Tuesday. Here are some of the key stories that we’re following.

Goldman meets Main Street

Goldman Sachs is making a big bet on Marcus, as it pushes further in to Main Street businesses. Bank execs are now opening up about their plans for the business, and they think it can do to banking what iTunes did to the music industry.

Earlier this year, Goldman paid $750 million in cash to buy wealth manager United Capital. It was its biggest deal in 20 years and a move away from just managing the wealth of the ultra-rich. Here’s why Goldman did it.

Goldman this summer launched a new credit card with Apple. The card was quickly lauded as a huge win for Apple, but the partnership may be a mixed bag for Goldman. One research firm breaks it down.

Goldman’s big tech bets

The transformation of Goldman’s prized alts business