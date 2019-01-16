Here comes Goldman Sachs…

By
Dakin Campbell, Business Insider US
-
David Solomon is about to report his first results as CEO.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings later today, with analysts predicting adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, on a 19% drop in adjusted net income to $1.83 billion. It’s also the first quarter of results for new CEO David Solomon.

Here are some other numbers to watch:

  • Revenue: Analysts predict Goldman to bring in $7.5 billion in fourth-quarter revenue.
  • Expenses: Analysts forecast non-interest costs of $5.2 billion.
  • Institutional client services: KBW analysts are predicting a meager quarter for Goldman’s trading business, with revenue of $2.3 billion. They expect just $752 million to come from the fixed-income trading desks, once one of Wall Street’s top performers.
  • Investment banking division: KBW analysts predict revenue of $1.8 billion, including $1.1 billion from advisory fees alone.
  • Consumer and investment management division: KBW analysts predict $1.8 billion in revenue.
  • Investing & Lending segment: KBW predicts revenue of $1.4 billion.