A London college has banned beef from campus to fight climate change

Goldsmiths college at the University of London is banning beef products to address climate change.

It’s one of several changes the school is making with a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

A recent UN-backed report said the West’s meat and dairy consumption is contributing to climate change.

A London college is banning the sale of beef on campus to address climate change, The Guardian reported Monday.

When the new term starts in September, beef products will not be found in campus food outlets at Goldsmiths, University of London.

It’s one of many changes the school is making with a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

The school is also adding more solar panels to its buildings and attempting to phase out single-use plastics by charging a fee for students who buy bottled water and use disposable cups on campus.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, 9% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the agricultural sector, including the methane produced by cattle.

And a recent UN-backed report found that the heavy consumption of meat and dairy products in Western diets is fueling climate change.

The BBC reported that the scientists stopped short of saying everyone should become vegetarian or vegan, but said if humans cut down on meat consumption, we would be able to feed more people using less land.