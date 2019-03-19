Trump reportedly has a $50,000 golf simulator in the White House, but that’s just the starting price for these luxury setups

caption The TrackMan Simulator is one of the best golf simulators on the market and offers a selection of virtual PGA courses. source Trackman

Virtual golf simulators briefly became a hot topic last month when the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump had his own full-room golf simulator installed in the White House.

Professionals use golf simulators to track their swing data and improve their technique.

Casual players can use a golf simulator to take a virtual tour of the world’s most-celebrated courses.

But they’re not cheap – custom pricing for the TrackMan Simulator starts at $49,995.

Last month, the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump had installed a $50,000 golf simulator in the White House for personal use. While the president’s golf habits have fueled political debate for years, the report sparked two new questions for me- how much should someone invest in a virtual golf course, and how do they compare to the real thing?

An internet search shows that $50,000 is well within the usual price range for high-end golf simulator systems like the one described by the Post, before custom features and installation are taken into account. With custom pricing starting at $49,995, the TrackMan Simulator is one of the more celebrated golf simulators on the market, boasting a long list of endorsements and a robust library of virtual courses based on real golf clubs around the world.

A golf simulator is a considerable investment in both space and cost, but the technology can benefit all types of golf enthusiasts. Aspiring professionals can use simulators to monitor and improve their swing and technique while more casual players can embark on virtual play throughs of the world’s most famous courses.

Take a look at these impressive golf simulator setups designed by TrackMan:

For many, golf is a sport associated with luxury.

Perfectly landscaped courses, exclusive clubs, and expensive equipment are all designed to suit the needs of wealthy enthusiasts.

It should come as little surprise that the technology behind the sport is designed with the same sort of extravagance in mind.

Golf simulators consist of three main parts: a physical enclosure with a projector and screen, a launch monitor that tracks the player’s swing and records data, and a virtual database of courses and practice grounds for the user to play through.

caption The launch monitor sits far behind the projector, while an HD touch screen monitor lets players control the virtual simulator software. source TrackMan

The minimum recommended play area of the TrackMan Simulator is 190 square feet; the simulator includes special artificial turf to complete the experience. The projector screen is made of fabric to catch balls as they are hit.

The launch monitor does more than just track the ball; it also helps players improve their swing and adjust their form to get better contact on the ball.

caption The TrackMan 4 launch monitor can be purchased for a fraction of the cost of a full golf simulator. source TrackMan

The virtual database might be the most important part of the simulator experience; the software database provides a library of courses for players to choose from, many of which are based on real-life courses.

caption The Trackman simulator software offers a flyover view of hole #18 at the PGA National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. source TrackMan

A simulator requires a quality computer to project the virtual courses, and users need to purchase or subscribe to gain access to the software.

If you can afford the comfort, high-end golf simulators offer an impressive home experience. But you can also find them at local golf clubs or shared executive spaces.

To learn more about the TrackMan simulator shown in the shots above, visit their official website at <a href=”https://trackmangolf.com/”>TrackManGolf.com</a> The site also includes a tool that will let you find a certified location to try the simulator or launch monitor in person.

