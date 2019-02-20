I never travel without this $17 backpack — it fits a ton but can still fold up into the palm of my hand

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Gonex

The Gonex Packable Travel Backpack is a lightweight travel bag that, in my experience, has lived up to its amazing reviews on Amazon.

The nylon backpack is durable, spacious, and small enough to fit into my hand when condensed into its built-in carrying case.

The 35-liter backpacks come in five colors, and they each cost just $17.

I may not be the queen of international travel, but I am basically royalty when it comes to making split-second travel decisions and jumping on a last minute flight. More often than not, these instantaneous adventures come at a steep cost, leaving little to no room for annoying charges like seat upgrades or bag fees.

Part of the issue of limited planning time is the lack of thought put into packing appropriately. Most airlines charge customers extra if they exceed the 50-pound weight limit on bags, and my inability to place “just the necessities” into my suitcase have caused me to fall victim to a fee on one too many occasions.

Since the fall of 2017, I haven’t incurred a single overweight fee thanks to an Amazon purchase that I now couldn’t live without: the Gonex backpack ($17).

Packable bags have been popular for years, but rarely can you find quality backpacks for a decent price. For less than $20, you can get this travel wizard – used by everyone from daily commuters to avid hikers – to keep as a backup for suitcase overflow or to use as your main travel bag.

I purchased mine prior to my cross-country move upon recognizing that I had accumulated way more stuff than I thought was humanly possible. Based on customer reviews, I hoped it would be a good way to carry a few extra trinkets on board without having to pay for an additional bag. Its real value arose when my suitcase weighed three pounds over and I was faced with the decision to pay the overcharge fee, ditch my not-so-important objects, or find another place to shove them. The mostly-packed backpack was able to fit that extra three pounds and nearly saved me from my travel turmoil.

source Amazon

The outright volume of the bag is an obvious attraction, but the quality of the material holding it together is even more of a reason to make this your next Amazon buy. It has been tossed around and shoved in the overhead compartment a minimum of 30 times and I have yet to see any wear on the nylon exterior. If a tear does happen, Gonex has a 12-month warranty to ensure that you won’t be left hanging.

The mesh shoulder straps make wearing the bag surprisingly comfortable no matter how much you pack in the multi-compartment carryall. I take full advantage of the front strap so that my back doesn’t feel the pain that comes with an overweight load. I may look like an exploration guru while trekking through the airport like this, but at least I’m not uncomfortable.

When I’m not carrying the Gonex bag as my main backpack during travel, I still keep it folded up in my purse for the occasional overpacking situation. The front pocket acts as a case and the entire backpack can be rolled into a pouch small enough to fit into my hand. In other words, I could fit a bag in my bag without notice – a nifty draw if you ask me.

Sometimes, the outer zipper will get stuck on the material when opening or closing the backpack, but with a little jiggle, the zipper releases without much hassle. This small issue is far outweighed by the number of great qualities the backpack has.

The fact that it comes in five colors and costs only $16.99 means that it can work for nearly everybody, and if you haven’t gathered this by now, I would recommend the Gonex bag to anyone looking for a lightweight option for traveling or commuting purposes.