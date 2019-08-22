Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun’s messy divorce escalates: Actress claims husband said her ‘nipples weren’t sexy’

Things just got a lot uglier for the celebrity couple. Instagram/ @kookoo900, @ahnjaehyun00

A South Korean celebrity couple’s marriage has now become tabloid fodder, as the parties continue to air their dirty laundry in public by releasing statements giving their side of the story.

Goo Hye Sun, 34, first hinted of problems in the marriage on August 18 when she took to Instagram to announce that Ahn Jae Hyun was “bored” of their marriage and wanted a divorce but she did not, Korean entertainment site Koreaboo reported.

On the same day, she posted online screenshots of a private text exchange between her and Ahn. The actors, who married in 2016, were apparently discussing divorce proceedings in the messages.

And while Goo and Ahn’s agency, HB Entertainment, later confirmed the split, the actress said through her lawyers on August 20 that she had never agreed to it.

In the statement, Goo’s legal representatives also accused 32-year-old Ahn of making “frequent and intimate calls with other women” while drunk. The lawyers also said that Goo was stressed by Ahn’s “lack of interest in their marriage” and “betrayal of her trust”.

The statement reiterated that Goo was not agreeable to a divorce.

Ahn denies talking to other women

Not long after, the issue was further complicated when Ahn released a statement of his own saying he “can no longer remain silent”. In the August 21 statement, Ahn said Goo’s claim that he made the calls to other women were false.

According to a translation by AllKPop, Ahn wrote that he had left the house he shared with Goo as the couple could not come to an agreement and also paid Goo a “settlement amount” calculated by Goo. “This wasn’t because of the settlement of our marriage, but because in my heart, I wanted to be at least a bit of financial help to the wife I loved,” he wrote.

According to AllKPop, Ahn said that Goo then asked for the apartment that they had been living in as well.

He also claimed that she showed up unannounced at his officetel unit by lying to the guard and obtaining a key. There, she looked through the messages on his phone, he reportedly said.

Ahn also said that Goo contacted him to agree to a divorce despite her lawyers’ claims that she never agreed to one.

“I did my best as a husband in our married life, and I’ve never done anything shameful,” he said, adding that her recent actions were “causing issues to people around us even after we came to an agreement”.

After apologising to his agency and others who were affected by the controversy, Ahn also apologised to his wife. “I also apologise to my wife, who’ll for sure be hurt by what’s going on. However, I find it difficult to understand,” he wrote.

“He wanted to divorce me because my nipples weren’t sexy”

But instead of the dust settling, Ahn’s statement caused Goo to release yet another statement disputing his claims.

Goo claimed in her latest statement – posted on Instagram on the same day – that she had asked Ahn why he wanted a divorce. According to a translation by Koreaboo, Goo wrote: “My husband told me that he wanted to divorce me because my nipples weren’t sexy.”

She also rubbished Ahn’s claim that he had paid her a settlement amount for the divorce. “The reason why I asked for the money was [for] the work I did, it was not for the divorce settlement,” she wrote, saying that she had always done the housework alone and paid for the interiors of his home.

Ahn has yet to respond the latest accusations.

