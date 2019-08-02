A new Good Burger pop-up inspired by the Nickelodeon show will make all your ’90s dreams come true

caption The Good Burger pop-up in Los Angeles. source Nathaniel Wood

From “Hello, Newman” to “You got it, dude,” television in the ’90s was packed with hilarious catchphrases that have since become classics.

But few elicited more joys on the playground than the perennial greeting: “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your oooooorder?”

Now, ’90s kids will have the chance to hear Kel Mitchell’s beloved phrase all over again thanks to a new pop-up celebrating the famous sketch that he starred in with Kenan Thompson on Nickelodeon’s hit show “All That.”

It was Mitchell’s idea to bring the pop-up – complete with real-life Good Burgers and orange soda-inspired cocktails – to life, co-owner Derek Berry told INSIDER

caption It was Kel Mitchell’s idea to bring the pop-up to life. source Nathaniel Wood

Berry was one of the masterminds behind Saved By The Max, a “Saved by the Bell”-themed restaurant that helped breathe new life into the pop-up movement that was tearing across the country when his concept first launched three years ago.

Mitchell had been eating at Saved By The Max, modeled after the neon cafe where Zach, Kelly and the gang used to waste away their days, when he approached Berry with an idea.

“He said to me, ‘When this wraps up, would you be interested in doing a Good Burger pop-up?’ Berry recalled. “A couple of months later, he reached back out to me and said Nickelodeon was on board.”

Good Burger felt like the perfect next project for Berry and the Saved By The Max team, who had watched the concept of pop-ups blow up around them after their diner opened.

“When we started Saved By The Max three years ago, it was unique,” he said. “For years you’d hear about pop-up bars that were more just stuff purchased on eBay or Etsy, or maybe a photo booth. It was never like, ‘I’m going to feel like I’m going to this place.'”

“What we always strive to do is, instead of being a tribute bar, we’re going to bring things to life and make it a unique experience.”

Berry, Mitchell, and the Saved By The Max team did just that with Good Burger, bringing the TV fast-food restaurant to life in meticulous detail.

Even the soda machines are the exact same color they had been on the original set

caption The soda machine at the Good Burger pop-up. source Nathaniel Wood

And that love and attention naturally trickled down to the menu, which was designed by celebrity chef Alvin Cailan, who founded Eggslut in Los Angeles and now runs The Usual in New York.

Cailan’s menu for the pop-up includes the Good Burger, of course, as well as Good Chunks (honey mustard chicken tenders), both served with a side of the secret sauce championed by Mitchell’s character, Ed, on the show (and aptly called “Ed’s secret sauce”).

There’s also Good Fries, Good (Onion) Rings, and desserts that include Good Shakes, Good Pies, and Good Cookies.

caption A Good Burger and Good Fries. source Nathaniel Wood

caption You can also order Good Rings at the pop-up. source Nathaniel Wood

What will perhaps be even more exciting for the grown-up ’90s kids filling the booths are the alcoholic drinks inspired by orange soda. Good Burger has orange wines, boozy orange slushies, and orange cocktails on the menu.

And the $30 ticket gets you more than just a main dish. Guests at the Good Burger pop-up are given 90 minutes to enjoy the space, whether that be by facing off in the free arcade, playing Jenja and Nintendo 64, or taking Instagram-worthy pictures in front of the massive burger crashing through the wall.

Berry said he wanted to create a space that would ‘touch all five senses.’ Even the playlist full of ’90s R&B and hip hop tunes was specially curated by Mitchell himself.

caption The free arcade room at Good Burger. source Nathaniel Wood

“We want people to come in here and forget about any problems,” Berry added. “Everything from the video games to the music is about letting loose.”

Berry said that Mitchell was involved in every step of getting Good Burger off the ground, even checking out the set before the pop-up’s launch to make sure everything looked exactly as it did more than a decade ago.

And he credits the pop-up’s successful launch to Mitchell’s commitment to the show that made him a household name.

caption The Good Burger pop-up is open until the end of the year. source Nathaniel Wood

“The brand is super strong, the character is super strong, but the fact that Kel is willing to embrace it just brings it 360,” he added. “Unlike the ‘Saved By The Bell’ actors, he’s all for it and really embraces it.”

Mitchell will make appearances at the pop-up throughout its run, as will cast members from both the original “All That” and the new reboot, which premiered last month.

Good Burger runs until the end of the year and tickets can be purchased at https://www.goodburgerpopup.com.