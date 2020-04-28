A journalist appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ wearing a jacket and no pants, unaware that everyone watching could see

- source
- Good Morning America/ABC
- Tuesday morning, ABC reporter Will Reeve appeared on “Good Morning America” wearing a suit jacket, button-up shirt, and “shorts” instead of pants – appearing to not realize that that the camera was capturing him below the waist.
- People were quick to point out the outfit blunder online, and Reeve later addressed the situation, writing that he was trying to be efficient while getting ready for a post-GMA workout.
- Others expressed empathy for the reporter, supporting Reeve’s pantsless look.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
A reporter recently went through a relatable quarantine nightmare on national television when he appeared on “Good Morning America” wearing a suit jacket and… no pants.
ABC reporter Will Reeve appeared live on “Good Morning America” to speak about CVS and UPS working to deliver prescriptions by drone in Florida, a new initiative that Business Insider recently reported on. Reeve was onscreen for a cumulative 30 seconds or so, during which it became more and more clear that while his button-up, jacket, and background were certainly TV appropriate, he wasn’t wearing any pants to complete the look.
While that wouldn’t necessarily be a problem for many quarantiners on video calls who elect to wear no pants while maintaining appearances up top, some unfortunate camera framing captured a few glimpses of Reeve’s bare thighs while on national television. Early on in the segment, the pants situation was still relatively unclear thanks to a split-screen format and some well-placed title cards. By the end, however, Reeve’s thigh was on display as he shifted his sitting position, cementing the fact that he was, indeed, not wearing pants.
- source
- ABC
Reeve addressed the situation on social media after it blew up online, and appeared to be taking it well. He addressed the incident with a classic iPhone Notes app statement, stating that he had prematurely gotten ready for his workout and that, “any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers, and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome.”
When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).
Hope everyone got a much needed laugh ???? pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be
— Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020
The fact that he took it in stride didn’t stop people online from clowning him on Twitter.
Hey put some pants on my guy pic.twitter.com/PpCIBRrjP5
— Adam Graham (@grahamorama) April 28, 2020
Y’all if you go on national TV, zoom meetings, make sure you wear your pants.. this morning on GMA pic.twitter.com/d3RSnPaMg3
— bekitahbear (@Bekitah) April 28, 2020
It’s worth noting that Reeve isn’t the only person to appear recently on “Good Morning America” without a matching jacket and pants. ABC News anchor and correspondent T.J. Holmes posted a photo of himself on Monday, April 27, appearing on “GMA” in a suit jacket, accompanied by another photo of himself wearing shorts with the outfit. Others expressed solidarity with Reeve’s shorts look.
In the interest of full disclosure….#UpTopDownBelow@GMA pic.twitter.com/Ey0TOg6Knn
— T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) April 27, 2020
Listen Will I support your shorts on morning TV movement and I just wanted to say that now that you've raised the bar we all will be forever disappointed if we see you in pants again
— Bernardo (@queefneyspears) April 28, 2020
While there’s plenty to be said about whether or not you’re obligated to wear pants while appearing on national television during a pandemic, it appears that Reeve was a victim of unfortunate camera framing more than anything else.