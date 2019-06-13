Inside the Alphabet empire: Here are the most important people and teams in Google’s vast power structure

source REUTERS:Hannibal Hanschke.JPG

Google-parent company Alphabet dominates businesses from search to online ads.

The company has more than 103,000 employees working on high-profile initiatives and secret projects.

Business Insider Prime has mapped out some of the key teams and rising stars that comprise the power structure at Alphabet.

Google has come a long way from its days as an internet search engine operating out of a Silicon Valley garage.

Today, Google is the centerpiece of the Alphabet parent company, a collection of independent companies that generated $137 billion in revenue in 2018. This business empire dominates industries such as online advertising, video streaming, and smartphone software, and it includes some of the leading efforts in cutting-edge technology like self-driving cars, deep learning, and health tech.

With more than 103,000 employees, Alphabet is a patchwork of groups and teams, from high-profile initiatives to secret “skunkworks” projects. Business Insider Prime has charted out the various power centers and power players in the Alphabet hierarchy. Below are the maps and guides to help navigate the Google and Alphabet empires.

Meet the teams, projects and rising stars inside Alphabet:

The 14 top executives who lead Alphabet’s ‘Other Bets,’ helping the company go beyond just Google

The 15 most powerful women at Google

Google is building a media and entertainment empire – here are 10 stars leading the effort

Meet Google’s 14 ‘unsung rockstars’ who insiders say are about to blow up

Hear the latest insight from Alphabet’s top leaders:

Google’s advertising boss says that it won’t sacrifice privacy to boost its slowing ads business

Waymo’s top scientist and CTO explain why Elon Musk’s approach to self-driving cars is ‘very risky’

Nest’s product boss says it’s time to rethink what it means to ‘own’ a tech product: ‘We’re not going to allow the owner dictate how our products work’

We talked to the top scientist at Alphabet’s life-sciences company about the common thread uniting all its seemingly random health projects – and how she plans to spend $1 billion

The CEO of Waze explains why he’s still running the company five years after selling it to Google for $1 billion

The chairman of Google’s parent company says that if internet companies don’t get their act together, ‘bad things will occur’

Dive into the business:

This chart shows how Google is transforming from an ad company into a diversified tech colossus

YouTube is growing like a startup – these two charts show the 12-year-old site’s stunning surge