Live: Alphabet’s Q1 revenues miss Wall Street targets

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai source Getty

Alphabet, the parent company of internet search giant Google, fell short of Wall Street’s revenue targets for its first three months of the year, and the stock is down over 4% in after hours trading on Monday.

Here’s what Alphabet reported:

Net Revenue (excluding TAC): $29.48 billion, up 18.6% year over year, but down from the $30.06 billion that analysts expected.

Q1 EPS (GAAP): $9.50, compared with $10.10 expected by analysts.

Other bets revenue: $170 million, compared with $150 million last year.

Other bet operating loss: ($868) million, versus ($571) million last year.

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $6.86 billion, or 22% of advertising revenue, compared with 24% of advertising revenue during last year.