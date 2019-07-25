LIVE: Alphabet crushes analysts’ expectations in Q2 earnings

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai source Getty

Google’s parent company Alphabet blew past Wall Street’s revenue and profit targets in the second quarter, sending its stock up more than 8% in after hourse trading.

The company’s net revenue came in at $31.7, beating analysts’ expectations by almost $1 billion.

Also, after a bad miss last quarter, Google’s ad revenue was up over 19% from the same period the year prior, surpassing analysts’ predictions of just over 15%.

Google’s “other revenues,” which includes the company’s cloud business, as well as hardware sales, jumped 40% year-over-year to $6.18 billion.

Google also mentioned that its board authorized the company to repurchase another $25 billion of its stock.

No mention has yet to be made confirming whether Alphabet is under formal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over antitrust matters. At the end of May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the DOJ was preparing a potential case and had already been in touch with third-party critics of Google.

Yesterday, in its earnings report, Facebook formally announced that is was under investigation by the US Federal Trace Commission over antitrust concerns.

Here’s what Alphabet reported:

Net Revenue (excluding traffic acquisition costs): $31.7 billion, up 20.8% year over year, and higher than the $30.84 billion that analysts expected.

Q1 EPS (GAAP): $14.21, compared with $11.19 expected by analysts.

Total advertising revenue: $32.6 billion, compared with $28.1 billion last year.

“Other” revenue: $6.1 billion, compared with $4.4 billion last year.

“Other Bets” revenue: $162 million, compared with $145 million last year.

Other bet operating loss: ($989) million versus ($732) million last year.

Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $7.2 billion, or 22% of advertising revenue, compared with 23% of advertising revenue during last year.

Google’s capital expenditure: $6.1 billion, compared with $5.4 billion during the same period last year.

Number of employees: 107,646 employees, compared to 89,058 employees last year.