Google’s new messaging app now has a feature that can tell what you’re texting about and automatically suggest helpful information — but Google says it’s not reading your texts to do it

On Monday, Google announced that “over the coming months,” Google Assistant integration is coming to the company’s newest text messaging app, Android Messages.

When users are texting about restaurants, movies, or weather on Android Messages, Assistant will offer links to more information – which it calls “suggestion chips.”

Google uses “on-device AI” to offer up the suggestion chips, and told Business Insider in a statement that the entire content of text conversations is never sent to Assistant.

The announcement signals Google’s increasing investment in Messages, as it plans to shut down its smart messaging app, Allo, in March.

The feature will be available for users around the world, but offered in English only to start.

The company says its “on-device” AI is similar technology to what it uses for “Smart Reply” on Messages – the feature also available on Gmail that offers suggestions for finishing sentences and sending quick messages.

Messages is Google’s latest attempt at building a text messaging app that users love. So far, it has been unsuccessful in building a breakaway hit, despite several attempts: Google Buzz, Google Wave, Gchat – technically called Google Talk– and soon, Allo. All four apps are now in the chat app graveyard.