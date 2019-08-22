For the first time in a decade, the latest version of Android isn’t named after a dessert

caption The Pixel 3a, which runs on Android. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

For the first time in a decade, the next version of the widely used Android operating system won’t have a dessert-themed name.

Instead, the next version of Android – which has been codenamed “Android Q” thus far – is simply named Android 10.

The last several versions of Android had far more colorful names: Pie, Oreo, and Nougat.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google is making a major change to its widely used, beloved operating system: The next version of Android won’t feature a dessert-centric name.

Instead, the next version of Android is simply named “Android 10.”

It’s a lot less exciting, no doubt, but there’s a pretty great reason for changing it: Android is a globally used operating system, and English isn’t spoken everywhere.

source Google

“We’ve heard feedback over the years that the names weren’t always understood by everyone in the global community,” the announcement says. “For example, L and R are not distinguishable when spoken in some languages. So when some people heard us say Android Lollipop out loud, it wasn’t intuitively clear that it referred to the version after KitKat.”

That’s a pretty strong argument for changing the tradition of naming Android after various sweets in alphabetical order.

A look through the full list of Android names reveals how it could be difficult to decipher these somewhat obscure words when English isn’t your first language:

Android (Alpha)

Android (Beta)

Android Cupcake

Android Donut

Android Eclair

Android Froyo

Android Gingerbread

Android Honeycomb

Android Ice Cream Sandwich

Android Jellybean

Android KitKat

Android Lollipop

Android Marshmallow

Android Nougat

Android Oreo

Android Pie

Android ….. 10 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 22, 2019

It’s quite a list!

Beyond the naming convention change, Google is also subtly altering the branding for Android. If that’s your kinda thing, you can check out a video on the subject right here: