Details about Google’s next version of the Android operating system — Android ‘Q’ — are already starting to come out

source REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Details about Google’s future version of Android, called Android “Q”, have emerged.

A video with a leaked, early version of Q shows some major changes for privacy controls, as well as a new “dark mode” option.

It’s still early days for Android Q, and anything can change between now and its official release.

The newest version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android Pie, is just beginning to make its way onto devices this year, after being limited to Google’s Pixel device following its August launch.

On Thursday, however, Android enthusiast forum XDA-Developers got a hold of an early build of Google’s upcoming version of Android, called Android “Q.”

Given that this is still early build, there aren’t very many changes that are worthy of note so far. Except for two.

Google is making big changes to the way you control your privacy on Android Q. And it’s introducing the option to enable an operating-system-wide dark mode.

Dark mode makes it more comfortable to use your device in dark settings. And it helps save battery life on devices with OLED displays, which includes pretty much every premium flagship Android smartphone in recent memory.

Of course, this is an early build of Android Q and that means anything can change between now and when Google releases it, probably later this year.

Check out the two biggest changes coming in Android Q:

Android Q will make it easier to see which apps have permission to access personal data such as your contacts and location.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

You’ll also finally be able to customize when an app uses your location by choosing between settings: all the time, only when you’re using the app, or never. It’s a feature that iOS has had for some time.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Apps will also ask your location preferences when you first open them, so you don’t have to go into the Settings menus.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Android Q will also show you a small notification in the Android notifications bar when an app or multiple apps are using your location or other things like your microphone or camera.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Tapping that little icon will show you exactly which apps are using your location information or things like cameras and microphones at that moment.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Android Q will also have a section with easy-to-read summaries of which apps are using which permissions.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Android Q will also finally come with a dark mode that’ll work with the entire Android operating system.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Dark mode in Android can’t come soon enough.

caption Android Q on the left, and Android P on the right. source YouTube/xdadevelopers

Switching the majority of elements on the Android operating system – and any operating system, app, or website – to a darker color theme can’t come soon enough. Not only is it more comfortable on the eyes when you’re in a darker setting, but it also helps with battery life on devices that use OLED displays. It’s something that Google realized and presented during its recent developers’ conference.

You can check out XDA-Developers’ video with more detail about Android Q here.