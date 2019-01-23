Google confirms it will appeal its recent $57 million fine for breaching Europe’s strict new privacy rules

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai source Getty

Google confirmed on Wednesday that it will appeal its recent $57 million fine for breaching Europe’s strict new privacy rules, the GDPR.

“We’re also concerned about the impact of this ruling on publishers, original content creators and tech companies in Europe and beyond,” a Google spokesperson said.

Google also said it “worked hard to create a GDPR consent process for personalised ads that is as transparent and straightforward as possible.”

The fine by the French watchdog is a major test for the privacy rules which came into effect across Europe last May.

Google confirmed on Wednesday that it will appeal its recent $57 million fine for breaching Europe’s strict new privacy rules, the GDPR.

“We’ve worked hard to create a GDPR consent process for personalised ads that is as transparent and straightforward as possible, based on regulatory guidance and user experience testing,” a Google spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement on Wednesday.

“We’re also concerned about the impact of this ruling on publishers, original content creators and tech companies in Europe and beyond. For all these reasons, we’ve now decided to appeal,” the company said.

Read more: France fines Google $57 million for breaking Europe’s strict new privacy rules

Earlier this week, France’s data watchdog CNIL used its powers under GDPR to levy a considerable fine against Google for not clearly telling its users what it does with their personal data, saying that its methods of gathering information are “particularly massive and intrusive.”

CNIL also said Google doesn’t properly ask for users’ consent to target them with personalized ads.

The fine by the French watchdog is a major test for the privacy rules, which came into effect across Europe last May and gives data regulators the power to impose large fines.