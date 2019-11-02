These 20 countries ask Google to ban the most content

Google received more than 115,000 requests for the removal of content from governments around the world between July 2009 and July 2018.

Using data from the search engine, UK internet-research site Comparitech analyzed all government content-removal requests received during that period, and ranked the countries by the number of requests made.

Scroll down to see the 20 countries that made the most content-removal requests, and the reasons they cited.

Everyone has something they don’t want on Google – especially if they’re politicians.

Every year, the search engine receives hundreds of requests from governments around the world requesting that content hosted on Google’s platforms – be it a blog post, YouTube video, or anything else – be removed. Those requests came in the form of court orders, written requests, and more.

Using Google data, UK internet-research site Comparitech logged all the 115,301 requests the search engine received between July 2009 and July 2018, and the reasons cited for the removal.

Most of the reasons these governments cited were related to national security and defamation, Google reported, adding that it assesses each request, but does not necessary comply with all of them.

20. Pakistan — 292 requests, with more than half citing religious offenses.

caption People protesting while carrying the flags of Pakistan in 2018. source Syed Zargahm/Getty Images

19. The Netherlands — 304, with the most popular reason being privacy and security concerns.

caption Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Berlin, Germany, in June 2017. source Sean Gallup/Getty

18. Australia — 393. The most popular reason was defamation.

caption Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. source Stefan Postles/Getty Images

17. Thailand — 575, with the vast majority (94.96%) citing government criticism.

caption Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha at the Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai, Thailand, in June 2018. source Linh Pham/Getty Images

The country also has strict lèse-majesté laws, which makes it a criminal offence to insult, defame, or threaten any member of the royal family.

16. China — 627, with most requests citing violence.

China – which notoriously censors all content that offends the Communist Party – is low down on this list likely because Google was banned from operating in the country in 2010, and therefore isn’t widely used among citizens.

These 627 requests weren’t made before Google left China, though.

According to Google, China started increasing its content-removal requests of content about the oppressed Uighur ethnic minority in 2017.

This is around the same time the state imposed a widespread crackdown on the Uighurs in their home region of Xinjiang.

15. Japan — 720, with more than three in four requests citing defamation.

caption Protesters holding up signs that say “No Abe,” referring to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2019. source Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

14. Argentina — 737. The most popular reason cited was violence.

13. Canada — 768. The most cited reason was fraud.

caption Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

12. Spain — 1,065, with more than half of requests citing privacy and security concerns.

11. Israel — 1,436. The majority of requests cited defamation.

caption Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in July 2019. source Abir Sultan/Reuters

10. Italy — 1,691. More than half of these requests cited defamation.

caption Italy’s League Party holds an anti-government demonstration in Rome source Reuters

9. South Korea — 2,098, the most cited concern being privacy and security.

8. France — 2,291. National security was the most popular reason cited.

caption French President Emmanuel Macron in Rodez, France, in October 2019. source Reuters

7. Germany — 3,197, with around half of those requests citing defamation.

caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel read during a cabinet meeting in Berlin in May 2016. source Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

6. Britain — 3,894, with the most popular reason (almost 40%) being national security.

caption UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. source UK Parliament

5. India — 5,308. The most popular reason was defamation.

caption Kashmiri boys cycle in an empty street during restrictions in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir state, in August 2019. source Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

India regularly shuts off the internet in Kashmir, a disputed region on its border, in an effort to stop the spread of protests.

India cut off phone and internet lines in Kashmir in early August 2019 as it canceled the region’s semi-autonomy.

At time of writing, the communications blackout is still ongoing.

3. The US — 7,964. The most highly-cited reason was defamation.

2. Turkey — 10,379. The most popular reason for content removal was defamation.

caption Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the Presidential Palace in Ankara in July 2018. source Getty

The country often imposes media blackouts after big news involving national security, such as terrorist attacks and political coups.

It also routinely restricts internet access to crack down on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which it sees as terrorists.

1. Russia — 61,471, accounting for more than half of all content-removal requests Google has received from governments in nine years. The most popular reason cited was national security.

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin in Johannesburg, South Africa, in July 2018. source Gulshan Khan/Pool via REUTERS

On November 1, 2019, Russia officially introduced a “sovereign internet” law that lets the government cut the entire country from the rest of the web.

It also requires Russian internet providers to install hardware to allow authorities to locate the source of traffic and block it.

Critics said that the move could allow President Vladimir Putin to censor and close the internet, like in China.