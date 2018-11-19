Google is offering its best deal of the holidays before Black Friday even begins

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Google is offering its best deal of the holiday season before Black Friday even begins: Buy one Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL and get the second phone at up to 50% off.

This deal ends on Wednesday, November 21.

Immediately after the “BOGO” discount ends, Google will offer $150 off the Pixel 3 and $200 off the Pixel 3X.

Other Black Friday deals from Google include discounts on the Google Home Hub, Pixelbook, and 3rd Generation Nest Thermostat.

This year, Google is letting online shoppers get a head start on the holiday shopping rush.

Veteran shoppers better know this deal as “BOGO 50%.” Depending on which Pixel phone you choose, the savings are anywhere between $350 and $450.

Pixel seekers who miss out on this early deal will still have an opportunity for savings. Immediately after the “BOGO” deal ends, Google will offer $150 off the Pixel 3 and $200 off the Pixel 3X. That deal lasts through November 25.

Some other Black Friday Google deals to consider are:

Google Home Hub for $99 (original price $149)

Google Home Mini for $25 (original price $49)

Pixelbook for $699 (original price $999)

3rd Generation Nest Thermostat for $179 (original price $249)

These deals will be available when you buy directly online from Google and at major retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

A complete list of Google’s holiday deals can be found here.