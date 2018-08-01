Google will start building its third data centre in Singapore – meaning it has invested more than a billion dollars in local data centres

Google will be building their third data centre as companies continue to evolve. Google

Tech giant Google announced on Wednesday (August 1) that it will be building another data centre in Singapore, the third so far.

The company will be building the newest centre in response to increasing need for more cloud services as more consumers and businesses such as Ninjavan and Singapore Airlines go online using Google’s cloud platforms, the company said in a blog post.

The centre will be located in Jurong West near the first two buildings and would bring Google’s long-term investment in Singapore data centres to almost S$1.2 billion ($880 million).

According to Google, the new facility will be “one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly sites in Asia”, featuring the latest machine learning technology to reduce energy use.

Recycled water will also be used to divert 100% of the data centre’s waste away from landfill.

Google first built its Southeast Asian data centre in Singapore back in 2011, and added another four years later, due to the rapid growth in users and usage seen in the region.

Google introduced their first Singaporean cloud platform in 2017, and other than the aforementioned companies, businesses such as Ninjavan, Carousell and GO-JEK also use the platform.