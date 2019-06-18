Google Calendar is down

- source
- dennizn / Shutterstock.com
- Google Calendar stopped working for many users on Tuesday.
- Google confirmed the outage, and the G Suite Status Dashboard acknowledged a service disruption for Google Calendar at 10:22 a.m. ET.
- The issues with Google Calendar come one day after Google reported an hour-long service disruption for Gmail.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
No, it’s not just you – Google Calendar isn’t working.
Google Calendar stopped working for many users at 10:22 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The G Suite Status Dashboard marked a service disruption for Google Calendar at that time but didn’t specify the cause of the issue or whether any Google Calendar users could access the service.
Visitors who encountered the Google Calendar error received a message saying “Not Found, Error 404.” Hundreds of social-media users reported the issue on Twitter as the downtime continued. Google’s Gmail platform also encountered a service disruption a day before on June 17. Users reported problems accessing Gmail and also said that some spam messages were not being properly filtered from their inboxes.
The Google Calendar outage arrived just hours after G Suite tweeted a message promoting the popular service.
Scheduling made simpler with @googlecalendar → https://t.co/3WXZX2deRE pic.twitter.com/s3E1q8gGsO
— G Suite (@gsuite) June 18, 2019
Google confirmed the outage when Business Insider reached out for comment and told social-media users it’s working on a fix.