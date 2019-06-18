Google Calendar is down

source dennizn / Shutterstock.com

No, it’s not just you – Google Calendar isn’t working.

Google Calendar stopped working for many users at 10:22 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The G Suite Status Dashboard marked a service disruption for Google Calendar at that time but didn’t specify the cause of the issue or whether any Google Calendar users could access the service.

Visitors who encountered the Google Calendar error received a message saying “Not Found, Error 404.” Hundreds of social-media users reported the issue on Twitter as the downtime continued. Google’s Gmail platform also encountered a service disruption a day before on June 17. Users reported problems accessing Gmail and also said that some spam messages were not being properly filtered from their inboxes.

The Google Calendar outage arrived just hours after G Suite tweeted a message promoting the popular service.

Google confirmed the outage when Business Insider reached out for comment and told social-media users it’s working on a fix.