A-list celebrities and business moguls are flocking to Google’s annual ‘meeting of the minds’ this week and this year, its reportedly all about climate change

caption Google co-founder Sergey Brin and the pools of the Verdura Resort. source Verdura Resort

Some of the world’s most influential celebrities and business moguls are reportedly flocking to a Sicilian, seaside resort this week for Google’s annual “meeting of the minds,” known amongst attendees as “Google Camp.”

“Google Camp” discussions have ranged in past years from education to extending human longevity, but this year, according to reports, talks will mostly focus on climate change.

Guests rumored to be in attendance at the top-secret event include President Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tom Cruise.

It’s that time of year again!

The kids are getting ready to head back-to-school and the world’s most influential people are hanging out at a Sicilian, seaside resort for Google’s annual “meeting of the minds.”

The conference/mid-summer soirée – dubbed “Google Camp” – is in its seventh rendition, and this year, the event, first imagined by Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, is rumored to be hosting A-list guests like President Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tom Cruise.

Yachts belonging to fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, New Zealand’s richest man Graeme Hart, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt were all recently spotted by Forbes travel writer Jim Dobson, anchored off the shore of the Verdura Resort – the Sicilian luxury resort where the three-day, top-secret event is reportedly being hosted.

Stars like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Priyanka Chopra, and Harry Styles have all spotted in attendance, according to Forbes.

Google did not immediately answer Business Insider’s questions as to whether or not Page and Brin would be in Sicily to host the event.

“Google Camp” discussions have reportedly ranged in past years from education, to human rights, to extending human longevity. This year’s main topic of conversation, according to The New York Post, will be focused on climate change – ironic, given that the local airport is expected to see over 100 private jets shuttle in guests for the event.

As for the brainstorming sessions, you need not worry that they’ll be too arduous on the guests. Morning discussions are reportedly followed by afternoons and evenings of relaxation, food, and drink.

Billionaire Summer Camp: The Rich And Famous Flock To Sicily For The Top Secret Google Retreat. Chris Martin performs at the ruins for VIPS including @Harry_Styles and @katyperry, via @Forbes https://t.co/knrsqZWlpw pic.twitter.com/sfvoh16tbG — Jim Dobson (@TheLuxeWorld) July 30, 2019

Already, this year, attendees were treated to a dinner and private concert by Coldplay’s Chris Martin near the ancient ruins at Valley of the Temples.

In all, the three-day extravaganza is reportedly expected to cost Google $20 million.