Inside the exclusive Italian resort that plays host to Google Camp, the secretive and star-studded annual conference that draws billionaires, CEOs, and celebrities

- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
- Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are gathering leading CEOs, musicians, and athletes at the Verdura Resort in Italy the week of July 30 for their annual conference, according to Fox Business.
- The resort features championship golf and infinity pools surrounded by olive trees and orange groves, according to its website.
- This year’s guests include Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, and former president Barack Obama, according to Fox Business.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Billionaires, CEOs, fashion designers, and musicians have descended on a Sicilian resort for an annual conference hosted by Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
The event, known as “The Camp,” consists of group discussions on topics Page and Brin deem to be of global importance, Business Insider previously reported. In years past, attendees have debated feminism and the role of sports in modern culture. Inspired by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Page and Brin began hosting the event in 2012, according to Fox Business.
Little else is known about what goes on at The Camp – including the schedule and the cost of attendance – and all staff are asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to Fox Business.
This year, the conference’s festivities began with a private concert by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Fox Business reported.
Read more: Inside the beautiful mountain lodge where the biggest names in tech and media are staying for the annual ‘summer camp for billionaires’ and rooms start at $450 a night
As for the guest list, it’s reportedly star-studded: Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Diane Von Furstenberg, Katy Perry, and former president Barack Obama are all attending The Camp, according to Fox Business. Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, fashion designer Tory Burch, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have also attended in the past, Business Insider previously reported.
Keep reading to learn more about the Verdura Resort.
Verdura Resort is located on the island of Sicily, just off the coast of mainland Italy.
- source
- Google Maps
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
To get to Google Camp, guests fly into the Palermo airport and then arrive at Verdura Resort by helicopter.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
The Camp was started in 2012 by Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and has since attracted big-name attendees like Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Diane Von Furstenberg, Katy Perry, and former president Barack Obama.
Source: Fox Business
Despite its high-profile guests, outsiders don’t know much about what goes on at the resort, as all staff members are required to sign non-disclosure agreements.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Fox Business
The resort where Google Camp is held stretches across 230 hectares of the Sicilian countryside and borders the Mediterranean Sea.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
It’s home to olive trees and orange groves.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
Amenities include private beaches …
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
… and infinity pools.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
The resort also has a full-service spa.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
Verdura is known for its championship golf.
- source
- Verdura Golf & Spa Resort
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
The resort also features lots of options for traditional Italian food …
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels
… including in-room dining on your private terrace.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Business Insider
As for rooms, the most affordable accommodation, a deluxe room, rents for around €300 ($334) a night. It includes a king-size bed and views of the resort’s golf courses and the sea.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Fox Business
On the other end of the spectrum is the Presidential Suite, one of the resort’s best rooms. Other villas go for around €2,600 ($2,893) a night, according to the resort’s website.
- source
- Rocco Forte Hotels
Source: Rocco Forte Hotels