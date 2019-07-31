Inside the exclusive Italian resort that plays host to Google Camp, the secretive and star-studded annual conference that draws billionaires, CEOs, and celebrities

caption The Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Sicily, hosts the annual Google camp. source Rocco Forte Hotels

Billionaires, CEOs, fashion designers, and musicians have descended on a Sicilian resort for an annual conference hosted by Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

The event, known as “The Camp,” consists of group discussions on topics Page and Brin deem to be of global importance, Business Insider previously reported. In years past, attendees have debated feminism and the role of sports in modern culture. Inspired by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Page and Brin began hosting the event in 2012, according to Fox Business.

Little else is known about what goes on at The Camp – including the schedule and the cost of attendance – and all staff are asked to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to Fox Business.

This year, the conference’s festivities began with a private concert by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Fox Business reported.

As for the guest list, it’s reportedly star-studded: Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Diane Von Furstenberg, Katy Perry, and former president Barack Obama are all attending The Camp, according to Fox Business. Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, fashion designer Tory Burch, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have also attended in the past, Business Insider previously reported.

Verdura Resort is located on the island of Sicily, just off the coast of mainland Italy.

To get to Google Camp, guests fly into the Palermo airport and then arrive at Verdura Resort by helicopter.

Despite its high-profile guests, outsiders don’t know much about what goes on at the resort, as all staff members are required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The resort where Google Camp is held stretches across 230 hectares of the Sicilian countryside and borders the Mediterranean Sea.

It’s home to olive trees and orange groves.

Amenities include private beaches …

… and infinity pools.

The resort also has a full-service spa.

Verdura is known for its championship golf.

The resort also features lots of options for traditional Italian food …

The terrace of the Zagara Restaurant.

… including in-room dining on your private terrace.

As for rooms, the most affordable accommodation, a deluxe room, rents for around €300 ($334) a night. It includes a king-size bed and views of the resort’s golf courses and the sea.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Presidential Suite, one of the resort’s best rooms. Other villas go for around €2,600 ($2,893) a night, according to the resort’s website.

