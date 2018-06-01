After a dozen employees quit in protest, Google has reportedly decided not to renew its contract for military drone initiative Project Maven

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

The pressure to stop working with the military appears to have been too much for Google as the company reportedly will not renew a contract to build artificial intelligence tools for the Pentagon.

According to Gizmodo, company managers notified employees during a meeting Friday.

Google’s relationship with the Department of Defense triggered a civil war inside the company and cast doubt on Google’s commitment to its old motto: “Don’t be evil.”

Facing both public pressure and unrest from within its own company, Google will not renew its contract to help build artificial intelligence tools for the military, according to a report by Gizmodo’s Kate Conger.

As part of an effort called Project Maven, Google provides the Pentagon with artificial intelligence technology that speeds up the process of analyzing video images. Google’s participation in the program, which critics contend could help increase the accuracy of drone-missile strikes, sparked controversy both inside and outside of Google.

caption Google cloud boss Diane Greene source Google

Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud, informed employees of the company’s decision on Friday, unnamed sources told Gizmodo. She said that the current contract expires in 2019 and won’t be renewed, according to the report. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

When the extent of Google’s participation in Project Maven became public, it ignited a civil war inside Google. A petition demanding that Google stop cooperating with the military and condemn the creation of AI weapons was signed by thousands of Google employees.

Later, about a dozen Google staffers resigned in protest. Academics and researchers also lashed out at Google for abandoning the company’s original motto: “Don’t be evil.”

