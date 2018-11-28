Google CEO Sundar Pichai is going to be grilled by Congress for the first time next week

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai. source Akintunde Akinleye/Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will give evidence to the House Judiciary Committee next week.

The Washington Post said it promises to be a “long, wide-ranging review of Google’s business practices at a perilous political moment for the tech giant.”

Pichai will face questions from Republicans who have unproven beliefs that Google has a liberal bias, while antitrust concerns are also likely to be raised.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is going to face Congress for the first time next week, according to The Washington Post.

Pichai will be grilled by the House Judiciary Committee on 5 December, during which he will face questions from Republicans who have unproven beliefs that Google has a liberal bias.

Citing three sources, the Post said the hearing promises to be a “long, wide-ranging review of Google’s business practices at a perilous political moment for the tech giant.”

As well as accusations of Google’s search engine punishing Conservative results, Pichai could also be asked about the firm’s plans to return to China. On Tuesday, Google engineers asked management to shut down the project, while Amnesty International is planning global protests over the plans.

US President Donald Trump’s confirmation that his administration is “looking at” antitrust proceedings against Google could also be raised by the House Judiciary Committee.

Pichai has agreed to give evidence after he and Google cofounder Larry Page declined to appear at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in September alongside Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. As a result, Google was empty chaired by the committee.

