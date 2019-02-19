Google’s new cloud boss just made his first acquisition

caption Thomas Kurian source Shutterstock

Google Cloud announced Tuesday its intent to acquire the Israeli startup Alooma, an enterprise data pipeline platform.

With Alooma, Google Cloud plans to help customers migrate data to its cloud, as well as expand its Israeli footprint.

According to Google Cloud’s new CEO Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud has plans in place to attract more enterprise customers.

On Tuesday, Google Cloud announced that it will acquire the Israeli startup Alooma, its first acquisition plan since Thomas Kurian took the reins as the new CEO.

Alooma, which was founded in 2013 and now based in Redwood City, California, is an enterprise data pipeline platform, which means it helps customers migrate data cloud. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the first publicly announced deal since Kurian, an Oracle veteran, replaced Diane Greene as the head of Google’s cloud business at the start of the year. There has been growing speculation within the industry that Kurian will look for big-ticket acquisitions to help Google catch up to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft in the lucrative cloud business.

Just last Tuesday, Kurian spoke about how Google Cloud plans to expand its sales team and refocus on vertical industries to go after more enterprise customers. With Alooma, Google Cloud hopes to attract more enterprise customers and move them onto its cloud, giving them access to its database, analytics, security and artificial intelligence services.

“One of the things we’re most excited about with Alooma is the deep expertise for both enterprise and open source databases that their team brings to Google Cloud, which will be critical in helping us build out additional migration capabilities within Google Cloud Platform,” Amit Ganesh, vice president of engineering at Google, and Dominic Preuss, director of product management at Google Cloud Platform, wrote in a statement.

With this acquisition, Google Cloud also plans to expand its footprint in Israel. In May, Google Cloud announced it would acquire Velostrata, an Israeli cloud migration startup.

Alooma has already been a partner of Google Cloud with integrations for Google Ads, Google Analytics, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery.

“From the very beginning we’ve been humbled to serve thousands of customers and partners, and grateful for the trust they’ve placed in us. We believe that as part of Google Cloud – bringing together the best-in-class data migration and integration services – we can make our customers and partners even more data driven and successful,” Alooma cofounders CEO Yoni Broyde and CTO Yair Weinberger wrote in a statement.