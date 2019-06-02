Google Cloud outage takes down Snapchat, YouTube, and Gmail in parts of the United States

caption Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian at Google Cloud Next 2019 source Google

On Sunday, sites that use Google Cloud services experienced interruptions during what the company says was a larger network issue.

Google services like Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube were impacted as well as Snapchat, Nest, and Discord, all of which use Google Cloud.

Google’s cloud monitoring site indicated the issue began around 12:25 p.m. PST on Sunday and is impacting large portions of the United States and parts of Europe. At 12:59 p.m. PST, Google reported the outage was related to a larger network issue.

YouTube, Snapchat, Gmail, Nest, Discord, and several other web sites were experiencing service interruptions on Sunday due to a larger network issue with Google Cloud services.

According to Google’s cloud monitoring dashboard, the issues began around 12:25 p.m. PST Sunday and were found to be related to a larger network issue by 12:59 p.m. PST.

The outage is widespread across the United States and parts of Europe. Much of Google’s suite of services is affected, including Gmail, Google Drive, Nest, and YouTube. Other websites like Snapchat and Discord were experiencing interruptions, likely because they also use Google Cloud services.

Google did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Update: Google had identified the issue as of 1:36 p.m. PST and was working to restore service, according to a statement posted on the Cloud monitoring dashboard.

“We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, GSuite and YouTube. Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to a return to normal service shortly.”

This story is developing.