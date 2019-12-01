Google Cyber Monday deals are live now — save up to $400 on the Pixel 4 or get a Google Home Mini for $20

caption The Google Home Mini is just $19.99 for Cyber Monday. source YouTube / Google

Google’s devices have been on sale since Black Friday, and the discounts continue through Cyber Monday.

We’re seeing solid discounts on the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Nest smart speakers, and more Google smart home devices right now.

One of the best deals is on the Google Home Mini – it’s on sale for just $19.99.

We’ll keep updating this post with new deals all through Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is full of big discounts on the best tech you can buy, and this year, you can get many Google devices for much less.

Whether you’re looking for a new Google Pixel smartphone or you want to outfit your home with smart speakers, security cameras, and more from Google’s brand Nest, you’re in luck.

Google’s latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a smartphones are on sale, and you can find Nest smart speakers, smart thermostats, and security cameras at a discount across the web.

The deals have been running since Black Friday, so you can shop them right now. We’ll keep updating this post with new deals as we find them.

10 best Google device deals for Cyber Monday 2019:

Pixel 4 deal: $400 off at Best Buy with carrier activation

caption The Pixel 4 is up to $400 off when you activate it with a carrier. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

This deal will run now to December 2.

If you buy a Pixel 4 or 4 XL at Best Buy and activate it on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T’s network, you can save up to $400 on the phones.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. You can get up to 128GB of storage, and the dual-sensor camera lens takes excellent pictures. With the Astrophotography Mode, you can even take stunning pictures of the starry night sky. They’re among the best phones of 2019 – and with these deals, they’re an even better choice.

Pixel 4 deal: $200 off unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo

caption The Google Pixel 4 is $200 off for Cyber Monday when you buy the unlocked version. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

This deal will run now through December 2.

Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo are also offering $200 off the unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, so if you don’t want to activate the phone with a new line on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, you’ll be able to get the standard-sized Pixel 4 for $599 or the Pixel 4 XL for $699. Given how great this phone is, it’s a solid deal.

Pixel 3a deal: $100 to $200 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo

caption The Pixel 3a is $100 off for Cyber Monday. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This deal will run now to December 2.

The Pixel 3a is an excellent option for people who want most of the Pixel 4’s great features for less. The phone isn’t quite as powerful as the Pixel 4, but it still offers an excellent camera, the Google Assistant, and more. You can save $100 on the phone at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

Unlocked Google Pixel 3a, $249.99 (originally $399.99), Best Buy and $299 at B&H Photo [You save $100-$150]

Nest home security deals: $20 to $120 off Nest cameras and security systems

caption The Nest Cam is on sale for Cyber Monday. source Nest

This deal will run now to December 4.

Google’s smart home brand Nest has lots of great devices and many of them are on sale. You can save on the popular Nest Cam IQ, as well as the Nest Hello doorbell and smoke alarms like the Nest Protect.

For those who want a home security system, the Nest Secure home security kit is on sale too. It comes with window and door sensors as well as an alarm so you can scare off intruders and keep your home safe.

Nest smart home deals: $20 to $70 off Nest smart speakers and thermostats

caption The Google Nest Hub is $50 off for Cyber Monday. source Best Buy

This deal will run now to December 4.

Nest started out making smart thermostats, and they’re still among the best ones you can buy. The popular Nest Learning Thermostat and the cheaper Nest Learning Thermostat E are both on sale. They allow you to easily control your home’s temperature from afar and save on energy costs.

Google has also discounted its smart speakers like the new Nest Mini and the Nest Hub Max. You can also get the Google Home Mini for just $20.

Cyber Monday deals on the Nest Wi-Fi router are also live for those who need to upgrade their Wi-Fi at home.

Google Chromecast deals: $10 to $20 off streaming sticks

caption The Chromecast streamers are $10 to $20 off for Cyber Monday. source Walmart

This deal will run now to December 4.

Google’s Chromecast makes it easy to stream content from your phone or computer to your TV. If you want a basic streaming stick, the regular Chromecast is a good buy, but if you have a 4K TV, you should get the Ultra.

