Google’s Pixel phones and Nest smart home devices will be on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — here are the best deals

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Whether you’re looking for deals on Google’s best smartphones or its excellent smart home devices, you’ll be in luck this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A number of retailers have announced impressive discounts on Google devices – including the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, and Nest smart speakers – for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

Most of the deals haven’t started yet, but keep an eye on this page so you can click “Add to cart” when the deals go live.

We’ve also included a few early deals, but you may get better ones if you wait.

You can check out the rest of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage on Insider Picks.

Google makes some of the best smartphones and smart home devices, and luckily, many of them are going on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

You can save on Google’s latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a smartphones as well as the company’s Nest smart speakers, smart thermostats, and security cameras at the Google Store, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo.

Most of the deals are not live yet, so we recommend you bookmark this page and check back on Black Friday when they go live.

We have also included a few early deals, but you may get better prices if you wait until Black Friday. We’ll keep updating this page as deals are announced.

10 best Google device deals for Black Friday 2019:

Active Google device deals

source Google

If you can’t wait until November 28, you can get similar deals on a few of these Google devices from other retailers like Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Target. These deals are live right now, but there may be better deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Pixel 4 deal: $200 off unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo are also offering $200 off the unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, so if you don’t want to activate the phone with a new line, you’ll be able to get the standard-sized Pixel 4 for $599 or the Pixel 4 XL for $699.

Pixel 4 deal: $400 off at Best Buy with carrier activation

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

This deal will run from November 28 to December 2.

The $400 off deals come straight from Best Buy, and while you will only get the discounts with qualified activation through Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, if the conditions meet your needs then this could be an amazing deal. Even if they don’t meet your needs, however, it’s worth reading on for other discounts.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They also offer an upgraded camera, with a dual-sensor lens and features like the new Astrophotography Mode. They’re among the best phones of the year – and with these deals, they’re an even better choice.

Pixel 3a deal: $100 to $200 off at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

This deal will run from November 28 to December 2.

If you don’t want to spend the cash on a Google Pixel 4, but still want the smart features on offer by the device, then the Pixel 3a is an excellent option. The phone isn’t quite as powerful as the Pixel 4, but it still offers an excellent camera, the smart Google Assistant features, and more. Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo are all offering the Pixel 3a for $100 off, bringing it down to a starting price of a super impressive $299.99.

Nest home security deals: $20 to $120 off Nest cameras and security systems

source Nest

This deal will run from November 28 to December 4.

Google has some other great deals on its Nest devices too. Namely, you can get some impressive discounts on security cameras like the Nest Cam IQ, as well as the Nest Hello doorbell and smoke alarms like the Nest Protect.

The Nest Secure home security kit is available too, allowing you to have window and door sensors in your home to keep better track of potential intruders.

Safe to say, if you’re looking to lock down your home, it’s well worth considering the deals below. These deals will be available from November 28 to December 4.

Nest smart home deals: $20 to $70 off Nest smart speakers and thermostats

source Best Buy

This deal will run from November 28 to December 4.

Nest may make a ton of great home security products now, but the company started out making smart home devices like thermostats. Now, you can get the Nest Learning Thermostat and the cheaper Nest Learning Thermostat E at a discount.

On top of that, Google has discounted some awesome smart speakers like the new Nest Mini and the Nest Hub Max, giving you access to the ultra-smart Google Assistant at an affordable price.

Last but not least is the Nest Wi-Fi router, which offers smart internet connectivity that you can easily control from your phone. These deals will be available from November 28 to December 4 unless otherwise specified.

Google Chromecast deals: $10 to $20 off streaming sticks

source Walmart

This deal will run from November 28 to December 4.

The Chromecast is a great way to easily stream content from your phone or computer to your TV, especially if you’re in the Google ecosystem. Chromecast devices work well with other smart Google devices, and the Chromecast Ultra even supports 4K video at HDR. These deals will be available from November 28 to December 4.

See more Black Friday sales and deals

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals