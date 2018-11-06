People are going wild for a handy new shortcut that will change the way you use Google Docs

caption Google CEO Sundar Pichai. source Getty

Google has introduced new URLs that can open up blank Google Docs with the click of a button.

To try it out, simply point your browser to doc.new or other Google URLs.

Here’s an incomplete list of these new URLs, along with a way to take the shortcut to the next level.

Last last month, Google rolled out a new time-saving shortcut for anyone who spends a lot of time in Google Docs.

To open a new, blank document – or spreadsheet, or presentation – all you have to do is go to one of Google’s handy new URLs.

So if you want to start a new document, you just have to type “doc.new” into your browser.

Introducing a ✨ .new ✨ time-saving trick for users. Type any of these .new domains to instantly create Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites or Forms ↓ pic.twitter.com/erMTHOsdyH — Google Docs (@googledocs) October 25, 2018

Here’s an incomplete list of the new shortcuts:

http://doc.new – opens new Google document

– opens new Google document http://sheets.new – opens new Google Sheets spreadsheet

– opens new Google Sheets spreadsheet http://deck.new – opens new Google presentation

– opens new Google presentation http://site.new – creates new Google sites website

– creates new Google sites website http://form.new – creates new Google form

This might seem like a minor new shortcut, but a lot of people are pumped.

If you want to take this shortcut to the next level, you can create bookmarks for these new sites in your bookmarks bar.

In Chrome, simply go to Bookmarks > Bookmarks Manager > Add new bookmark.

Then create a bookmark with these URLs and whatever you might want to call the shortcut, like this:

source Business Insider

Then you can put the shortcuts in your Bookmarks Bar for easy access, like this: