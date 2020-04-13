Google will donate $1 million to San Francisco Bay Area families impacted by COVID-19, with another $1 million coming from Sundar Pichai

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Google is looking to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area impacted by the coronavirus. The company has donated $2 million towards that total.

Half of that $2 million will come directly from CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google is working with GiveDirectly, a charity that puts cash right into the hands of people in need, to raise the remaining amount.

Google is looking to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, the company announced Sunday.

Google said it will donate $2 million towards the cause, with $1 million of that coming directly from CEO Sundar Pichai.

For the remaining amount, Google is working with the charity GiveDirectly, which is partly funded by Google’s charitable arm, Google.org.

The company on Sunday put out a call for employees to join the cause and donate to the charity’s Bay Area COVID-19 fund, which has already raised nearly $2.5 million.

GiveDirectly puts cash directly into the hands of recipients. Should the $5 million grand total be reached, 5,000 Bay Area families will each receive a cash payment of $1,000.

It’s not entirely clear how the families who receive the donations will be selected, but GiveDirectly said it would be targeting local ZIP codes that have been most impacted by COVID-19.

GiveDirectly says on its website that it has “consistently” delivered $0.90 of every dollar donated to recipients in previous emergency responses. The remaining amount goes towards transfer fees and fraud prevention.