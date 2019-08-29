Current and former Googlers are horrified by allegations that a top exec had a child with a fellow employee and then abandoned her

caption Alphabet Chief Counsel David Drummond. source Getty / Alexander Hassenstein

Former and current Google employees are responding to a blog post written by a former employee that details her relationship with one of the company’s top executives.

In the post, titled “My Time at Google and After,” Jennifer Blakely, who worked as a manager in Google’s legal department, describes Google’s “oppressive and entitled” culture that protects “elite men.”

Blakely alleges that David Drummond (currently Alphabet’s senior vice president of corporate development and chief legal officer) fathered a child with her while he was married and later abandoned her, using his position of power to control the situation.

“The fact that Drummond is still an exec at Google speaks volumes about how much it tolerates shitty behavior by its male executives,” one former Google employee wrote.

Read Jennifer Blakely’s full post here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former Google employee set the internet alight after she shared a detailed account of her relationship with a top legal executive at the company in a blog post on Wednesday.

In the post, titled “My Time at Google and After,” Jennifer Blakely, who worked as a manager in Google’s legal department, describes Google’s “oppressive and entitled” company culture that protects “elite men.”

She alleges that David Drummond, who is currently Alphabet’s senior vice president of corporate development and chief legal officer, fathered a child with her while he was married, emotionally abused her, and later abandoned her, taking advantage of his position of power.

Drummond has not commented on the allegations. A spokesperson for Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Read more: An ex Googler says the company’s top lawyer had a child with her while he was married and then cut her off, and a describes a toxic culture that protects ‘elite men’

“I lived through it first hand and I believe a company’s culture, its behavioral patterns, start at the top,” Blakely wrote in the blog post on Wednesday. “Rarely do we hear about what happens to women after they are forced out of their jobs but I can tell you what happened to me.”

Blakely said that she was told by Google HR that she would have to leave her role in the legal department after she had the baby. By then, Google had banned relationships between those in a direct-reporting line, meaning she could no longer work in the same department as Drummond. She was moved to the sales team, despite having no experience in the sector, and ended up leaving the company because she was “floundering” at work and became “depressed,” she said.

“David offered to help us out financially on a monthly basis so I could leave my job in sales,” she said, writing that he subsequently abandoned her.

Blakely’s allegations were first detailed in an explosive New York Times report last October which uncovered Google’s history of departing executives who had faced sexual harassment claims receiving multi-million dollar payouts.

‘Organize the world’s women and make them universally accessible and disposable – Google according to David, Andy, Amit, Eric, Sergey, Richard’

Former and current Google employees are now responding to Blakely’s blog post on Twitter.

“The fact that Drummond is still an exec at Google speaks volumes about how much it tolerates shitty behavior by its male executives,” Liz Fong-Jones, a former site reliability engineer and prominent internal activist who resigned in January, wrote on Twitter.

Vanessa Harris, who is currently a product manager at Google and has been with the company for nine years, tweeted a doctored version of the company’s mission statement:

“Organize the world’s women and make them universally accessible and disposable – Google according to David, Andy, Amit, Eric, Sergey, Richard and the long list of execs who abuse their wealth and power for sexual favors.”

Google’s actual mission statement is: “To organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

These tweets continue:

This is explosive. The story of Google's Chief Legal Officer who has an affair and a child with another Google employee and proceeds to make both the mum and her child living hell for years #MeToo

“My Time at Google and After” by Jennifer Blakely https://t.co/waudplmogz — Julian Harris (@julianharris) August 29, 2019

I wish I could say I am without words about the abuse of power at #Google but this is so common that all the words have been used: https://t.co/1PMWRExW5v — Leslie Miley (@shaft) August 28, 2019

This is a powerful first person account about the long term effects of #metoo and the systemic culture of treating people like objects at the highest levels of Google. This hurts all of us – of all genders and at all levels of the company. https://t.co/z2efPIg6sA — Google Walkout For Real Change (@GoogleWalkout) August 28, 2019

A former Google speechwriter who had worked with some of its leading executives also got involved.

According to his current bio, Dex Torricke-Barton was Google’s first executive speechwriter and worked with former CEO and chairman Eric Schmidt and current Alphabet CEO Larry Page. He did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

He wrote: “Root and stem, the tech industry needs to rip out its abusive leaders. If Silicon Valley wants to talk about serving humanity, it needs to show some humanity.”

Root and stem, the tech industry needs to rip out its abusive leaders. If Silicon Valley wants to talk about serving humanity, it needs to show some humanity. https://t.co/f0a5gHWl5G — Dex Torricke-Barton (@DexBarton) August 28, 2019

Other employees in the tech world also chimed in:

This was extremely brave and I thank Jennifer Blakely for her courage. This relationship was known about by many, but the details are horrifying. I am *deeply* disappointed in David. Nobody should be made to experience this.https://t.co/BpdDs8mQTe — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) August 28, 2019

So, Sergey Brin defended sleeping with his employees in the massage rooms, and Eric Schmidt and David Drummond feel they have similar 'privileges' due to their wealth. This puts Schmidt finding a way to demote Roma Laster for questioning his role on the DIB in a new light. — Jack Poulson (@supernodal) August 28, 2019

“What I never understood is why I was the only one bearing the consequences, especially when I knew David’s treatment of our son and me was nothing short of abuse” — Jennifer Blakely https://t.co/tsIXZpLUkM — Lloyd Dewolf ☮︎ (@lloydde_) August 28, 2019

It's well-known that David Drummond is a monster, but reading Jennifer Blakely's account of the abuse he inflicted (and still inflicts as Google's CLO) shows that he and Google have no shame. It's disgusting that he's still employed (and made $47M in 2018) https://t.co/fM8kjtwmoe — gabbi fisher (@gabbifish) August 28, 2019

Reading this #MeToo story from Jennifer Blakely about her time @Google and after makes me so mad. Firing a bunch of bad-acting low-level managers isn't going to fix a toxic environment. Fish rot from the head. https://t.co/nJatWtHyo9 — Joshua (@joshuaseattle) August 29, 2019

David Drummond, top Google exec, had an affair and a kid with a direct report. Now Jennifer Blakely is speaking out about what it was like to be that direct report #MeToo https://t.co/s7pYKjFbYd — Valerie Aurora (@vaurorapub) August 28, 2019

Read Jennifer Blakely’s full letter here.