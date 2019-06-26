Almost 100 Google employees are petitioning San Francisco Pride to ban Google from sponsoring and participating in the parade — read the full letter here

caption Scene from San Francisco Pride parade. source Getty Images

Almost 100 Google employees have petitioned San Francisco Pride’s board of directors to exclude the company from marching in and sponsoring the parade.

“Whenever we press for change, we are told only that the company will ‘take a hard look at these policies,'” the petition says. “But we are never given a commitment to improve, and when we ask when these improvements will be made, we are always told to be patient.”

“We feel we have no choice but to urge you to reject Google’s failure to act in support of our community by revoking their sponsorship of Pride, and excluding Google from official representation in the Pride parade,” the petition reads.

San Francisco Pride is scheduled to take place this upcoming weekend.

Read the full petition sent to San Francisco Pride’s board of directors on Medium.