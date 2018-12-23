Google search now has a very ‘Seinfeld’ holiday surprise to celebrate Festivus

caption Yep, that’s a Festivus pole, hiding in plain sight on Google. source Screenshot/Matt Weinberger

I’ll get straight to the good part: Just open up Google and search for “Festivus.”

Yep, that’s a Festivus pole – the traditional centerpiece of any good Festivus celebration. And just in time for Festivus, which is celebrated every year on December 23rd, too. Hey, that’s today!

The pole goes all the way down the page:

A fun tip for the rest of us: open up a new tab and look up “Festivus” for a pole-tastic surprise. pic.twitter.com/Gm9vIqsZRu — Google Chrome (@googlechrome) December 23, 2018

If you’re unfamiliar, Festivus is a non-demonitational holiday – as in “Festivus, for the rest of us” – popularized by the classic sitcom “Seinfeld.” The celebration sees family and friends gather around an unadorned aluminum pole, and perform traditions like the Feats of Strength and the Airing of Grievances.

But don’t take my word for it. Here’s the official explanation, from “Seinfeld:”

Also, it should be noted that Google has plenty of other, more traditional holiday surprises, too.

This is what you get when you search for Christmas:

source Screenshot/Matt Weinberger

And Hannukah, which has already passed this year:

source Screenshot/Matt Weinberger

And Kwanzaa, which starts on December 26th: