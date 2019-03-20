Google fined $1.7 billion over a 3rd breach of EU antitrust rules in as many years

Jake Kanter, Isobel Asher Hamilton, Business Insider US
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Margrethe Vestager, the European competition commissioner.

Reuters

  • Google was fined $1.7 billion by the EU for its third breach of EU antitrust rules in as many years.
  • European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the latest fine is for “illegal practices in search advertising brokering to cement its dominant market position.”
  • Business Insider has contacted Google for comment.

Google has been punished with a third fine by the European Union in as many years.

The Alphabet-owned company was fined €1.49 billion ($1.69 billion) on Wednesday by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager over anticompetitive practices related to its AdSense advertising service.

Vestager announced the fine in a tweet. She said Google was being punished for “illegal practices in search advertising brokering to cement its dominant market position.” She added: “They shouldn’t do that – it denied consumers choice, innovative products and fair prices.”

Specifically, Vestager’s team concluded that Google included “restrictive clauses in contracts” with third-party websites preventing rival search engines from placing adverts on these websites, according to a press release announcing the decision.

The penalty follows Google’s record $5 billion fine in July last year for abusing the dominance of Android. The search giant was also fined $2.7 billion in September 2017 over its shopping service.

