Google is giving away 3 free months of Disney Plus to Chromebook buyers

By
Aaron Holmes, Business Insider US
-

source
Disney Plus

Buy a Chromebook before the end of the year and Google will throw in a three-month subscription to Disney Plus for free, the company announced Tuesday.

Only new subscribers are eligible for the deal, meaning Google won’t foot the bill for three months of Disney Plus if you’re already a subscriber.

Disney announced a day after Disney Plus launched that the service had over 10 million subscribers, and the latest estimate from Apptopia pegs the number at over 15 million. However, the streaming service’s rollout has seen a few bumps in the road, including technical difficulties and hacks. The service costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year.

Read Google’s announcement of its Chromebook promotion and free Disney Plus offer.