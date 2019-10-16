Google gave me a sneak peek of its upcoming Pixel 4, and these 5 new features were the most impressive

The Pixel 4 will hit Singapore stores on October 24, with prices starting from S$1,119. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Google’s new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones will hit Singapore stores on October 24, with prices starting from S$1,119. Starhub will be the only telco carrying it, but it will also be available on the Google Store, as well as at Challenger and Courts stores.

The 5.7-inch Pixel 4 will cost S$1,119 for 64GB and S$1,269 for 128GB. The 6.3-inch XL will cost S$1,319 and S$1,469 for the 64GB and 128GB variants respectively.

Both phones will come in three colours: Just Black, Clearly White and the limited-edition Oh So Orange.

I spent some time playing with the new phones at the preview event in Singapore on Wednesday morning (Oct 16) and was impressed by some of its newest features.

Here are five improvements Google made to its flagship phone that stood out the most to me:

1. Dual exposure on the new camera

According to Google, the new Pixel 4 has the largest camera system upgrade of all its Pixel launches.

Among the many new camera features, the new dual exposure control stood out the most.

It comes in the form of two sliders that manage overall brightness and shadow brightness before the shot is captured. This means you can adjust the level of exposure on two different levels before even taking the photo.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

2. Super high-res zoom

The Google Pixel 4 takes zoom up a notch with a new “Super High Res Zoom”. Essentially, this is uses a combination of optical zoom from the phone’s second rear camera and Pixel’s “Super Res Zoom” software.

According to Google, the new feature ensures that photo quality remains relatively unchanged even if the focal length varies.

caption The wide angle lens on the rear camera has been removed as Google saw “more capabilities” with telephoto lens. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

3. Night Sight: Astrophotography

For me, this was the most impressive feature.

Pixel 4’s Night Sight is capable of capturing the night sky, the stars, and (it claims) even the Milky Way – all with one tap of the shutter.

The new astrophotography capability simulates long open aperture photo-taking and works best with the phone perched on a tripod.

According to Google, the feature uses machine learning to recognise the edges of an object and what is bright or dark.

caption The Pixel 3 and 3a will also get a version of this capability with the latest camera app update. source Google

4. Soli – Motion Sense

The new Motion Sense feature uses a miniature radar sensor with a 1-metre range to detect when a phone user is near the phone.

Motion Sense automatically turns on your display when you’re reaching for your phone, and keeps it off while you’re away.

A sub-feature, Quick Gestures, also allows you to snooze alarms, dismiss timers, or control your music with just a wave of your hand.

caption The radar technology is safe for health, Google said, and has been approved by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

5. Facial recognition and advanced tech

This is also the first time that Pixel phones will have a facial recognition feature.

Powered by Google’s custom-built Titan M security chip, Google said its facial recognition technology is high-tech enough to meet standards used by banking applications.

The Pixel 4 phones also have 6GB of RAM and use the Pixel Neural Core processor, which powers features like Motion Sense and the Google Assistant.

caption Pixel 4 will operate on the latest version of Android 10. source Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

