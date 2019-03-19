LIVE: Google unveils its vision for ‘the future of gaming’

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Google is giving the keynote address at the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) on Tuesday, which begins at 10 a.m. PT.

Google is expected to unveil its big push into video games, including a streaming service, and even some hardware.

Business Insider is attending today’s event, and you can follow all of the announcements as they happen below.

Google is about to give the keynote address at the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco on Tuesday, where the tech giant is expected to unveil what it calls its “vision for the future of gaming.”

Business Insider will be in attendance for Google’s big keynote. You can watch the event live online (it’s embedded above), but we’re rounding up all of the announcements as they happen below.

Follow along!

1:56 PM: Google announces that Stadia has built its own arm to develop games and entertainment, and will be led by Jade Raymond. “I’m excited to announce that as the head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, I will not only be bringing first-party game studios to reimagine the next generation of games, our team will also be working with external developers to make sure the next-gen technology you see today available to partners big and small.”

1:53 PM: Google says the Assistant can give you hints or tips in certain games.

1:47 PM: Wyatt says Stadia can help people forge deeper connections with their audience by allowing them to game together. Content creators can share links to what they’re playing, and people can jump in and play with their favorite creators.

1:46 PM: Ryan Wyatt, YouTube’s head of gaming, comes on stage.

1:44 PM: Google talks about how Stadia provides tools for content creators, making it easy to clip and share moments in games without needing to do much work.

1:41 PM: Google is building machine learning tools for game developers, but also artists. Google’s tools can help apply style to a game, as well as the structure.

1:37 PM: Google said multiplayer experiences, including split-screen co-op games, will be easily executable via Stadia. Games don’t suffer performance penalties due to the number of people playing, since Stadia can simulate individual instances for each player. It all requires very little effort on the part of the developer, too.

1:35 PM: Google says Stadia will support cross-platform play, and given its ability to scale, will allow developers to expand games. 100-person games like “Fortnite” could turn into 1,000-player battle royales.

1:32 PM: Stratton says the next “Doom” game will play on Stadia at 4K with HDR at 60 frames per second.

1:30 PM: Google invites Marty Stratton on stage from id Software, the developer of fast-paced games “Doom” and “Doom Eternal.”

1:28 PM: Google partnered with Unreal and Unity to bring their game engines to Stadia, and Google will be using lots of popular middleware, like the Havok engine, to ensure developers have access to all their favorite tools.

1:27 PM: Google and AMD made a custom GPU to power Stadia’s data centers, and it apparently blows away the competition.

1:25 PM: Stadia will be able to stream games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and Stadia makes a second copy of the same quality for YouTube, so you never have to tone down the quality of your videos if you want to repost them.

1:23 PM: One notable change is the addition of a Google Assistant button. Press it, and you can summon the Assistant to perform certain actions specific to Stadia. What those actions are, however, we have no idea just yet.

1:22 PM: Google made three colors of its Stadia controller, which offer features unique to the platform.

1:22 PM: Google wants people to be able to use the devices they already own, including their favorite controllers. But Google also made its own special controller for Stadia…

1:21 PM: Harrison shows how you can pick up the same game, at the same point, on multiple devices: a computer, a tablet, and a TV.

1:17 PM: Stadia offers instant access to play games, to “reduce the friction between getting excited about a game and playing a game.” You only need the Google Chrome browser, an internet connection, and a basic laptop to play high-end games.

1:15 PM: Harrison acknowledges the CEO and cofounder of Ubisoft, who is in the audience. He thanks Ubisoft’s team for partnering with Google on bringing “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” to Stadia.

1:12 PM: Pichai welcomes Phil Harrison on stage to talk about Google’s vision for the future of games. Stadia is designed to be a single place for players, game watchers, and the developers behind the games.

1:12 PM: Google unveils the name of its gaming experience: Stadia.

1:10 PM: Google says it wants to build a great experience for people who play games, people who watch games, and people who make games.

1:09 PM: Google’s plan is to build a game platform for everyone. “We’re dead serious about making technology accessible to everyone.” But he explains that games aren’t instantly enjoyable because you need high-end hardware for a great experience.

1:07 PM: Google brings up Project Stream, and explains how the test was used to help Google create an accessible gaming experience that provides low latency but high resolution.

1:06 PM: This is a really plush setup. Nice work, Google!.

1:05 PM: Pichai talks about how games are used to test artificial intelligence, or simulations for educational scenarios like driving, which can be deployed in the real world.

1:03: Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage, and immediately tells the crowd he’s not a big gamer. Off to a great start, Sundar!

