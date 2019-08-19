Google and Gmail are down for thousands of users, mostly in the United States

Google and Gmail appear to be experiencing issues for thousands of users largely in the United States, according to user reports posted on Down Detector.

Most users appear to be having problems logging into their Google accounts.

The reported outages come after Google and other large tech firms have experienced technical issues earlier this year.

Google and its popular email service Gmail experienced issues on Monday for thousands of users largely based in the United States, according to reports on social media and on Down Detector, a website that monitors website outages.

The issues appear to be impacting the East Coast near cities such as New York and Boston as well as areas on the West Coast near San Francisco and Los Angeles. Based on the live outage map available on Down Detector, it also looks like areas near Houston and Dallas in Texas also suffered outages.

The problems with Gmail started at 10:13 a.m. ET, while the issues with Google began at 2:09 p.m. ET, according to Down Detector. As of around 3 p.m. ET on Monday, the website had received more than 4,000 reports from users experiencing problems with Google and Gmail.

Outage Report, a similar website that also tracks outages across popular websites, also indicated that Google and Gmail were experiencing issues on Monday. Most of the reported issues across both Google and Gmail involved not being able to log in.

Google’s services dashboard indicates that all of its services are working normally. The company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment about the user-reported outages on Monday.

See below for Down Detector’s outage map indicating areas impacted by the reported Google outages as of Monday afternoon ET.

source Down Detector

Several users also posted about the issues they experienced with Gmail on Twitter.

So I'm trying to sign-in to my work email aaaaaaand gmail is down. — JakeTheGoodman???? (@JakeGoodman94) August 19, 2019

Gmail is down. Productivity screeches to a halt #mylife — Jessica Merrell (@jmillermerrell) August 19, 2019

It wouldn’t be the first time Google and other major technology companies have suffered from technical issues this year. Google and Google Drive went down for thousands of users worldwide back in March. During that same month, Apple’s iCloud service was also impacted by an outage that affected products like Find My iPhone, iCloud Contacts, and iCloud Mail. Facebook and the other social apps it owns such as Instagram and WhatsApp were down for more than eight hours in May. The company attributed the issue to a “server configuration change.”