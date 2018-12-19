Google released a ‘Home Alone’ holiday ad featuring 38-year-old Macaulay Culkin and it’s everything a ’90s child could ask for

Google has released the perfect holiday ad: a “Home Alone” remake featuring a 38-year-old Macaulay Culkin.

The ad includes a series of nostalgic scenes from the ’90s classic movie.

Of course there were updates in the 2018 rendition featuring Google Home products and their capabilities.

Just in time for the final holiday-shopping rush, Google has released the perfect ad: a “Home Alone” remake featuring a 38-year-old Macaulay Culkin.

The ad starts off with Culkin, who plays the infamous Kevin McCallister, checking his Google Home Hub for the day’s schedule.

“Hey, Google. What’s on my calendar today?” Culkin asks.

Google Assistant replies: “You have one event called, ‘House to yourself.'”

That sets off a series of nostalgic scenes from the ’90s classic that Culkin and Google nailed, from the pizza delivery (“Keep the change, ya filthy animal!”) to “Operation Kevin” with mannequins dancing in the living room.

Of course the updated 2018 version had a cardboard cutout of Kevin Durant instead of Michael Jordan, and the cutout was moving around on a Roomba, not an electric toy train.

Here’s a look at “Home Alone Again.”

Also, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ad that shows how many details the Google remake got right.