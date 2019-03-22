The Google Home Max is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, but it’s normally $400 — it’s on sale for $300 right now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Google

The Google Home Max is arguably the best Google Assistant-enabled speaker you can buy with its powerful, well-tuned sound.

Google Assistant is also a great digital assistant that can control smart home devices and answer questions using information from the web.

For a limited time, the speaker is on sale for $299, so you save $100. It’s selling out quickly, so act fast if you want one.

If you’re an avid Google user and want a great-sounding smart speaker, then there’s really no better option than the Google Home Max. The speaker is big, powerful, and has Google Assistant built right into it, so you can use the speaker to control smart home devices and answer our questions. If its higher $400 price tag had discouraged you from buying it before, you’re in luck. The speaker has gotten a pretty major $100 discount at a number of retailers, so it’s an excellent time to buy one.

There are plenty of reasons to buy the Google Home Max. For starters, the speaker is super smart. Google Assistant is one of the smartest and most capable digital assistants out there, thanks largely to Google’s strength in search and artificial intelligence. The Assistant can control your smart home, find answers from the web, play music, and more.

As a speaker, the Google Home Max is pretty impressive. It delivers a deep, rich low end, well-tuned mids, and clear highs. While it may not be the speaker for audiophiles, its powerful sound is perfect for almost everyone else. On top of that, the speaker can be used in a stereo pair, so if you want to get two – which you may want to do, given the discount – you can pair them for even better sound. The speaker is available in two colors: Charcoal and Chalk.

The Google Home Max is still available on sale at Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, but it has already sold out at Target and Walmart, so if you want one, you should act fast.