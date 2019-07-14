Walmart is competing with Amazon Prime Day with a great deal on the Google Home Max

source Google

Amazon Prime Day is lighting up the internet with thousands of sales and deals, making it one of the best times to shop big ticket items at deeply discounted prices.

One of the best Prime Day deals we’ve found is, in fact, not an Amazon offering at all, but is from Walmart’s concurrent sale.

Right now, you can get the Google Home Max for just $249 (originally $399) at Walmart – the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

In fact, you can also find the same deal pretty much everywhere except Amazon; it’s also available for $249 at Target, Best Buy, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Since Amazon uses Prime Day as a means to drive shoppers toward its discounted in-house tech products like the Echo speaker, Kindle e-reader, and Fire Stick, it makes sense that they don’t carry competing Google Home devices. To capitalize on the gap in Amazon’s offerings, Walmart has partnered with Google to offer deals on its smart devices too, such as the Google Home ($69, originally $129) and Home Mini ($25, originally $49), Nest products like the smart thermostat ($189, originally $249) and smart doorbell ($189, originally $249).

These deals are available now through Tuesday, July 16 at Walmart.

All of the retailers carrying the Google Home Max offer free shipping, but Walmart‘s will arrive on your doorstep the quickest with their free NextDay option, followed closely behind by Target’s free 2-day shipping. Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond all offer standard free shipping that takes three to six business days.

Google Home Max review:

I’ve been using the Google Max as my all-in-one home audio system and smart device for about a year. The sound quality is unmatched – it absolutely blows the Echo out of the water, in my opinion. It reaches ear-splitting volume levels that you should probably never max out for your own health and safety, but it’s always fun to know that you could probably host a warehouse rave with it if you so desired.

It’s capable of pairing with tons of smart devices including Google’s line of Nest products and many smart TVs, so you can ask Google to play your favorite show on Netflix or turn the volume up from across the room. The price tag has always been a bit scary, but Google recently slashed the price to $299 to appease those who couldn’t stomach the $399 price tag, and at the sale price of $249, the quality, versatility, and user experience offered by the Google Max make it a no-brainer.