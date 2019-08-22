The Google Home Mini is reportedly getting a major update this fall — and a new name

caption The Google Home Mini. source Google

Google is developing a new version of its Google Home Mini smart speaker device with Google Assistant, which will be called the “Nest Mini,” according to 9to5Google.

It seems to be part of Google’s effort to bring its Home line of devices under the Nest family.

The Nest Mini will have a similar design as the original Home Mini – if slightly larger – but it’ll come with improvements to sound quality, louder volume, and better bass. It’ll also be mountable to a wall, 9to5Google reports.

The Nest Mini will also reportedly have a headphone jack, but it’s not clear whether it’s designed to be connected to a device to play music from the Nest Mini itself, or whether it’s designed to plug into external speakers.

The device is also said to come with proximity sensors, but it’s unclear what those sensors will be used for. 9to5Google suggests the Nest Mini could show you the current volume level when you approach the device.

Pricing is still uncertain, although the Home Mini costs $50, and the Nest Mini is expected to come with a similar price tag.

Google is expected to host its Made By Google event in October where the Nest Mini is expected to make its entrance. We’ll also likely see the Pixel 4 smartphone announcement at the same event.