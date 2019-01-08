You can save up to $50 on Google’s smart-home hubs right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Three of Google’s smart-home hubs are on sale at prices that nearly match those from Cyber Monday. The Google Home Mini is $30 (originally $50), the Google Home is $90 (originally $130), and the Google Home Hub is $150 (originally $200).

These hubs have similar features to the Amazon Echo, but also let you access Google-owned services like Google Calendar, YouTube, and Google Maps.

The Google Home Mini and Google Home also come with a three-month free trial to YouTube Music Premium, Google’s music streaming service, if you’re a new subscriber. The service usually costs $9.99 per month.

At these sale prices, all three Google Home devices are as cheap or cheaper than comparable Amazon Echos, so if you’re looking for a hub to start your smart home, don’t miss out on these deals.

If 2019 is the year you’re planning on making your home “smart,” you’re in luck. Three of Google’s smart-home devices, the Google Home Mini, Google Home, and Google Home Hub, are all on sale at several stores, and you can save up to $50.

For anyone unfamiliar with Google’s line of smart-home hubs, they’re basically the search giant’s take on the Amazon Echo.

Instead of Alexa, Google’s hubs have the Google Assistant, which you can use to play music from popular streaming services like Spotify, control smart-home accessories like a Nest thermostat, and get answers to your burning questions like “What’s 82 degrees Farenheit in Celsius?”

The big advantage Google’s hubs have over the Echo is that they work with Google-owned services like YouTube, Google Maps, and Google Calendar. Using these services, you can ask your Google Home to give you directions, manage your calendar events, or play popular videos. If your Google Home doesn’t have a screen, you can wirelessly stream the YouTube video you want onto a TV that has a Chromecast media streamer attached.

Because these services are owned by Google, they’re exclusively available on its Google Home devices.

The sale prices on these devices are already great, but Google has sweetened the pot by including a free three-month trial to its music streaming service YouTube Music Premium with both the Google Home Mini and Google Home. This trial only applies to new subscribers, but the service costs $9.99 per month, so it basically pays for the price of the Google Home Mini on its own.

If you’ve been curious about starting a smart home, a hub is the right place to start, and at these prices, the Google Home is a no-brainer – especially if you regularly use Google’s services. They’re as cheap or cheaper than the equivalent option from Amazon, which makes them the best value in smart-home hubs right now.

Google Home Mini, $29.99 (originally $49.99), available at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target [You save $20]

Google Home, $89.99 (originally $129.99), available at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target [You save $30]

Google Home Hub, $99.99 (originally $149.99), available at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target [You save $50]