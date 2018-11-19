14 Google Black Friday deals to shop before November 23 — including the Google Home and Nest Thermostat

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption You can find the original Google Home for just $79 this Black Friday. source Google

Black Friday is fast approaching, and so too are some of the best deals to be had from Google.

Whether you’re looking to bring Google Assistant into your home or upgrade your thermostat with some help from Nest, the Google family has your family covered.

Deals start November 21 and run through November 28, so you’ll want to act fast.

Nothing says celebrating the holidays quite like celebrating consumerism, and here to help you do just that is Google.

The tech giant is offering a number of deals on some of its most popular pieces of hardware, so after the turkey (and your family) has been stuffed and all the pie has been eaten, you can move on to the real star of the show – the shopping.

Beginning November 21, Google-owned Nest will be offering steep discounts on its entire range of products, including its smart cameras, smart doorbells, and of course, its original learning thermostat.

And then, beginning November 22, Google will be putting its Home line on sale, with savings on the Google Home Hub, the Google Home Mini, the original Google Home, as well as its Chromecasts.

Nest

Nest has come a long way since it was naught but an independent startup making smart thermostats. After being acquired by Google in 2014, the company has been busy at work producing a larger lineup of smart home products, and now, you can buy both indoor and outdoor cameras, a smart doorbell, a smoke and carbon dioxide alarm, and of course, a clever little thermostat from the brand.

From November 21 to November 28, all of Nest’s offerings will be on sale from not only the Google Store, but also The Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowes, Target and Walmart. The Nest Cam Indoor will be discounted $70 to just $129, while the Nest Cam Outdoor will be $50 off for $149.

Then, there’s the Nest Learning Thermostat, which will be $70 less than usual at $179, and the cheaper, newer Nest Thermostat E will be discounted by $30 to $139. The Nest Hello, the company’s smart doorbell, will be $50 off for $179. Finally, the smoke and carbon monoxide detector, fondly known as the Nest Protect, will be $99, $20 off its list price.

We’ve been big fans of Nest products at Business Insider for years, and both their smart thermostat and their home security system frequently top our list of best options for your home. With prices discounted for Black Friday, this is probably the best time for you to take the plunge.

Starting November 21:

Google Home

caption The Google Home Mini will be just $25 this Black Friday. source Best Buy

If you’re looking for another way to make your home smarter, you may consider introducing a smart assistant to the mix.

Google Assistant can be found inside a number of the company’s smart speakers, all of which are on sale between November 22 and November 26. The Google Home Hub, the newest of the connected devices, is getting a pretty significant 33% discount, down to just $99 at the Google Store, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Alternatively, all four of these retailers will also be selling the Google Home Mini for half off – just $25. Another great deal can be found in the form of the original Google Home, which will be heavily discounted to $79, also available from the Google Store, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

With the purchase of a Google Home, you’ll also receive an extended three-month trial of the new YouTube Music Premium service, which would otherwise set you back $10 a month.

If you’re looking for additional entertainment, you could check out the Chromecast, which allows you to stream movies, shows, and more straight to your television for just $25. The souped-up version, the Chromecast Ultra, will be $20 off for just $49. The Ultra, unlike the standard Chromecast, provides fast 4K Ultra HD, and HDR content, for the true movie buffs in your life.

On the other hand, Google also has audiophiles covered with its Chromecast Audio, which will be nearly 60% off for just $15. This device, however, will be available only from the Google Store, Best Buy and Walmart.

Finally, Google is offering a few bundled deals, like the Google Smart Light Starter Kit. This package comes complete with a Google Home Mini and GE’s C-Life lightbulb, which promises to save the planet and your wallet with its energy efficiency. This bundle will set you back $31, down from $55. Alternatively, you could opt for purchase the Google Home Mini and Chromecast as a set for $45, which is admittedly a slightly less impressive deal (if you were to buy the two separately, you’d pay only $5 more). Still, a deal is a deal, and it’s clear that Google is offering more than enough to go around this holiday season.

Starting November 22:

