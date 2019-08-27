Best Buy and Walmart are discounting the entire lineup of Google Home smart speakers by up to $130 right now

source Google/YouTube

source Google/YouTube

The Google Home and Google Nest smart home products have the Google Assistant built in, so you can ask questions, make requests, and control smart home devices with your voice.

There’s a Google Home smart speaker or smart display for everyone – from the budget-friendly Google Home Mini smart speaker to the Google Nest Hub smart display.

For a limited time, Best Buy and Walmart are discounting a range of Google Home devices, including the Nest Hub smart display, the Google Home, the Home Mini, and the Home Max.

We’re not sure how long the deals will last, so it’s worth acting quickly.

Best Buy and Walmart are making it a little easier to outfit your home with Google-compatible smart home devices.

The retailers are currently running a pretty amazing deal on a number of Google Home devices, including the Google Home Mini, Google Nest Hub, standard Google Home, and Google Home Max. You can save up to $120.

Safe to say, no matter what your budget is or what size smart speaker you’re looking for, there should be a deal for you. Google’s smart speakers are among the best you can buy, as are it’s smart displays.

Google Nest Hub deals

source Google Nest Facebook

The Google Nest Hub is Google’s best smart display to date. The device has a 7-inch screen that’s super helpful for showing things like weather, Google searches, and upcoming calendar events. Plus, you can watch YouTube videos and view feeds from your smart security cameras.

The screen immediately makes this device a little more helpful than a standard smart speaker because you can see information visually. Like other Google Home devices, the Nest Hub is powered by Google Assistant and has pretty decent speakers for music and video playback.

Google Home deals

source Google

The standard Google Home is Google’s original smart speaker, but it’s still a great device. The Google Home offers everything you would expect from the Google Assistant: You can use it to control smart home devices, search the web, and more.

The actual speaker on the device is pretty good, and while it’s not quite as powerful as the Google Home Max, it should be fine for most.

Google Home Mini deals

source Shutterstock

The Google Home Mini is the speaker to get for those who want a super smart speaker and don’t necessarily need excellent audio quality. Perfect for interacting with Google Assistant on a day-to-day basis, the Google Home Mini is very inexpensive. Its low price makes it a solid option if you want to get a smart speaker for each room in your home.

Like other Google Home devices, you’ll get Google Assistant in all its glory here, and the speaker is available in a number of different colors.

Google Home Max deals

source Google

The Google Home Max is the speaker to get for those who want the best audio quality. It’s a perfect speaker for your living room or wherever you listen to music most in your home.

The speaker offers plenty of bass with well-tuned and clear highs. Like the other speakers on this list, the Google Home Max is super smart too, so it’s great for those who want a great-sounding speaker that is smart enough to be used for other things too.