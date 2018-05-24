It sounds like Google has finally caught up to Amazon in the smart-speaker wars for the first time

source Google

Google outsold Amazon in smart-speaker sales for the first time last quarter, according to new data from the analytics firm Canalys.

Google sold 3.2 million Google Home and Google Home Mini devices, while Amazon sold 2.5 million Echo devices, according to Canalys.

Google and Amazon have been battling it out for years, but Amazon’s smart speakers had outsold Google’s in four straight quarters.

Google’s bid to catch up to Amazon in the smart-speaker market is finally paying off.

According to new data from the analytics firm Canalys, Google has taken the lead for the first time, shipping nearly 1 million more of its devices in the first three months of 2018.

Google shipped 3.2 million Google Home and Google Home Minis during the first quarter, Canalys found. Amazon, by comparison, sold 2.5 million Echo devices, which include the full-size Echo, the Echo Dot, and the Echo Plus.

Total smart-speaker shipments reached 9 million units in the first quarter, according to Canalys.

Google and Amazon have been battling it out for years. Google unveiled the Home smart speaker in 2016, about a year after the original Amazon Echo became widely available in the US. The Google Home Mini debuted in October 2017, about 18 months after Amazon’s Echo Dot.

Until now, Amazon had always outsold Google. According to Canalys, Amazon had a significant lead on Google in four consecutive quarters.

Google and Amazon don’t release exact sales figures for their devices. In January, Google said it had sold more than one Google Home smart speaker every second since October, while Amazon has pegged sales of the Echo Dot in the millions.