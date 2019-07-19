Google honored Apollo 11 software developer Margaret Hamilton with a 1.4 square mile portrait using moonlight and more than 100,000 mirrors

caption Margaret Hamilton’s portrait spanned 1.4 square miles of the Mojave Desert. source Google

Google honored Margaret Hamilton, the woman who led the development team responsible for the onboard flight software for NASA’s Apollo missions, with a massive portrait comprised of more than 107,000 mirrors.

Hamilton, 82, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2016.

Apollo 11 took flight on July 16th, 1969; launching astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins into space. Aldrin and Armstrong took the first steps on the moon and the astronauts returned to Earth on July 24th.

Collins later said it took the work of about 400,000 people to send mankind to the moon.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and Google celebrated the occasion by creating a massive 1.4 square mile portrait of Apollo software developer Margaret Hamilton using more than 107,000 mirrors from the Ivanpah Solar Facility in the Mojave Desert.

Manned by Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, and Michael Collins, Apollo 11 took humans to the moon for the first time in 1969. Hamilton led the development team responsible for programming the inflight software for Apollo 11 and all of NASA’s manned Apollo missions. Hamilton, now 82, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama for her leadership.

Google's portrait of Hamilton used more than 100,000 mirrors to reflect the light of moon; the tech giant said the image was larger than Central Park and could be seen more than a mile above sea level. The Google search homepage also features a doodle of the Apollo 11's moon landing and a video with Collins describing the mission.

