Google’s biggest conference of the year is next week — here all the new products and announcements we’re expecting

Google I/O 2019 kicks off on May 7, where we’ll hear about the company’s progress in certain areas over the last year, like its Android mobile operating system and artificial intelligence.

We’ll also likely hear about new ideas the company has come up with for its products and services.

Google may also announce a new hardware product at I/O, with most rumors pointing to a new smartphone.

Ever year, Google welcomes thousands of visitors to the Shoreline concert pavilion across the street from its headquarters and unveils a collection of new gadgets, services and cutting-edge technology.

This year’s Google I/O developers conference kicks off on Tuesday May 7, and there’s no shortage of anticipation – and speculation – about everything Google has up its sleeve. From game streaming to smartphones to mind-blowing AI, Google is likely to have news and announcements that cover a wide span of products.

And of course, it’s a chance to hear directly from Google executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, about their priorities and vision for the year ahead.

Check out everything we’re expecting to hear about at the 2019 Google I/O developers conference:

A new, less expensive Pixel smartphone.

Google teased some kind of Pixel news on May 7, and it’s very possible that it’ll be the rumored cheaper versions of the company’s flagship Pixel 3 devices. Much has leaked about Google’s upcoming devices – you can check out the rumors behind the supposed “Pixel 3a” here.

One of the rumors suggest Google’s upcoming Pixel device will cost as low as $400, and many rumors have suggested that it’ll come with the same acclaimed camera as the Pixel 3.

More details on Android Q — Google’s next big update for its mobile operating system.

Android superfans and early adopters have had access to the Android Q beta for some time, so we’d expect announcements for the upcoming big Android update to include details of existing initiatives, like improving privacy settings and transparency in Android and Android apps.

We’ll also likely hear other things that Google wants to highlight about Android Q, like streamlining and improvements.

Google might say something about foldable smartphones.

If it’s going to mention Android Q, it’s reasonable to expect some kind of mention about foldable smartphones.

Google worked with Samsung to make a version of the current Android Pie OS that supports the Galaxy Fold’s foldable design, and foldable support is coming natively to Android Q.

More details surrounding Google’s upcoming game streaming service — Stadia.

One of Google’s biggest announcement of 2019 so far is Stadia, the company’s game streaming service that’s currently under development. There are still many lingering questions regarding Stadia, and Google I/O is a perfect opportunity to tell us more.

Updates on Google’s AI service.

At last year’s I/O conference the star of the show was Duplex, a conversational AI assistant that sounded just like a human and was able to call a restaurant and book a reservation.

It was truly incredible, even if Google has not yet delivered such a futuristic experience in the version of Duplex that’s currently available.

But given that artificial intelligence is one of Google’s primary areas of focus, expect Google to showcase lots of new, eye-popping demos that show the technology’s potential.