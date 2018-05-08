Google’s biggest conference of the year has begun — here’s our live blog to watch all the announcements as they happen

- source
Google I/O, the search giant’s annual developer conference, kicks off today. Google I/O is typically where executives and managers reveal the company’s plans, as well as some new products. This year looks to be no different.
The main event will be held Tuesday in Mountain View, a stone’s throw from Google’s headquarters. Google is expected to make a lot of announcements pertaining to advancing the company’s artificial intelligence tools.
10:29 am: You can use Continued Conversation to ask multiple things at once, called Multiple Actions. It’s more complicated than it sounds, but basically, Google will now be able to know if you’re asking multiple questions, and parse those questions out to give you the right answers.
10:27 am: Huffman says one thing Google is looking at is the annoying need to say “OK Google” every time you need it. “It shouldn’t be so hard — now you won’t have to say OK Google every time,” he said. You can now have more of a conversation, where it remembers your past answers. It’s a feature called “Continued Conversation,” and you can turn it on in the coming weeks.
10:25 am: Google exec Scott Huffman takes the stage to talk about all the various devices powered by Google Assistant, including over 5,000 devices and support for 30 languages in 80 countries.
10:24 am: John Legend’s voice is apparently coming to Google Assistant later this year? This wasn’t a joke?
10:22 am: Sundar talks about making the voice more natural, so of course, here’s a video with John Legend providing the voice of Google Assistant.
10:21 am: Interaction starts with a voice, and Google Assistant started with a voice, codenamed “Holly.” But 18 months ago, a new breakthrough called “Wavenet” has created a more natural voice that’s closer to how humans speak, so there are six new languages, which all greet Sundar, and sound equally robotic.
10:20 am: Sundar brings up Google Assistant, and making it better. “We want it to be natural and comfortable to talk to.”
10:19 am: The new Google Photos features roll out in the next couple of months.
10:18 am: More Google Photos features: One tap can turn documents into PDFs, or correct the brightness in an image. You can even remove color from backgrounds, or recreate black-and-white photos in color.
10:17 am: Sundar brings up Google Photos, another Google product built with AI from the ground up. He introduces a new feature called Suggested Actions: If you’re looking at wedding pictures, it will recognize your friend and let you share those photos with that person.
10:16 am: Talking about using AI in the new version of Gmail. It can now autocomplete your messages in a feature called “Smart Compose.”
10:13 am: Google shows off a video with a woman who uses Morse code to communicate, and how Google’s Gboard helps her with predictive, suggested text. She’s in attendance at I/O today. The crowd cheers.
10:11 am: Sundar is giving examples of how AI can help the world, from big ideas like AI helping doctors predict medical events, to using AI to isolate people’s voices when multiple people are talking.
10:07 am: Today’s big theme is artificial intelligence. Pichai: “We have a timeless mission that feels as relevant today as when we started. AI is enabling us to do this in new ways, solving problems for our users around the world.”
10:05 am: Sundar starts with a cheeseburger emoji joke, saying Google got the burger wrong last year. “The irony is, I’m a vegetarian in the first place.” The crowd laughs.
10:04 am: Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage. He announces the 7,000 in attendance and the hundreds of thousands of people watching from around the world.
10:00 am: The show has begun! Google’s playing a cute little video.
9:57 am: There’s a festive feeling as usual. Lots of flags from countries all over the world.
9:55 am: We’re just waiting for the show to start. Everyone is taking their seats and listening to some nice chillwave music in the meantime. Go ahead and look up “chillwave” while we wait.
